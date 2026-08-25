Forget Florida, Retire To This Warm South American City With Mountain Views, Vibrant Culture, And Healthy Living

Mendoza's dry, sunny climate and the Andes on its doorstep make it an appealing choice for health-minded retirees. A semi-retired Reddit user splitting time in Mendoza described it as having "great wine and food and beautiful vistas. Great skiing, white water rafting, biking." Weather Spark puts the average temperature for January (Mendoza's warmest month) at about 77 degrees Fahrenheit, while June and July are the only months when the average drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes much of the year comfortable for walking, sitting at café terraces, exploring parks, or cycling around the city, although winter mornings and evenings can be cold.

For hiking among mountain scenery, Aconcagua Provincial Park is within easy reach of Mendoza. Its Laguna de Horcones interpretive trail, which can be completed in about two hours, is low difficulty, and admission is free for national retirees, although its high elevation should be taken into account. It offers views of Aconcagua's peak, glaciers, and a lagoon. Local organizations also run some mountain and nature programs designed for older adults. Mountain guide service Rumbo Vertical, for example, has the "Senderos de Vitalidad" program, combining workouts and guided hikes geared towards older adults. Another, Club Andinista Mendoza, says its hiking activities welcome everyone from ages six to 90.

As one of the world's most underrated wine regions, Mendoza's wine-making culture is an integral part of its mountainside setting. Outings to the wineries can be relaxed affairs. Ampora Wine Tours' "Laid-Back Wine Tours" begin with pickup in Mendoza before continuing with tastings at two wineries with English-speaking hosts in either Luján de Cuyo or the Uco Valley. Achaval Ferrer winery offers tastings and is noted by Access Travel as senior-friendly, with a portable ramp, an accessible elevator, and minimal physical strain to get around.