Forget Florida, Retire To This Warm South American City With Mountain Views, Vibrant Culture, And Healthy Living
In the shadow of the Andes, the Argentine city of Mendoza is somewhere you can walk through vineyards with the mountain peaks rising up behind you. It sits in western Argentina's Cuyo region, near the vineyards of Luján de Cuyo and the Uco Valley, and is topped by Cerro Aconcagua, the highest peak in the Americas. For retirees, days here can revolve around leisurely winery visits, walks through the city, and sightseeing excursions into the mountains. The city also gets 300 sunny days a year (according to Latin America for Less), even more than the Sunshine State (which averages about 220 days of sun annually, according to Florida Today). That gives active retirees plenty of incentive to spend time outdoors, whether visiting wineries or strolling among parks and cafés.
Mendoza has some of the same ingredients that make Florida attractive to retirees — sunny weather, an outdoor-oriented lifestyle — but with a distinctly Andean twist. In terms of scenery, you get mountains instead of the Gulf Coast and winery visits instead of beach days. Culturally, Mendoza is less about golf courses than it is about parks, museums, and harvest traditions. With the annual Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia, the city celebrates winemaking through music and parades. Retirees can spend a slower afternoon in the city exploring the landscaped Parque General San Martín, visiting the Museo Cornelio Moyano, or seeing historic sites like the Monumento al Ejército de los Andes.
Sunshine, mountains, and wine in Mendoza
Mendoza's dry, sunny climate and the Andes on its doorstep make it an appealing choice for health-minded retirees. A semi-retired Reddit user splitting time in Mendoza described it as having "great wine and food and beautiful vistas. Great skiing, white water rafting, biking." Weather Spark puts the average temperature for January (Mendoza's warmest month) at about 77 degrees Fahrenheit, while June and July are the only months when the average drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes much of the year comfortable for walking, sitting at café terraces, exploring parks, or cycling around the city, although winter mornings and evenings can be cold.
For hiking among mountain scenery, Aconcagua Provincial Park is within easy reach of Mendoza. Its Laguna de Horcones interpretive trail, which can be completed in about two hours, is low difficulty, and admission is free for national retirees, although its high elevation should be taken into account. It offers views of Aconcagua's peak, glaciers, and a lagoon. Local organizations also run some mountain and nature programs designed for older adults. Mountain guide service Rumbo Vertical, for example, has the "Senderos de Vitalidad" program, combining workouts and guided hikes geared towards older adults. Another, Club Andinista Mendoza, says its hiking activities welcome everyone from ages six to 90.
As one of the world's most underrated wine regions, Mendoza's wine-making culture is an integral part of its mountainside setting. Outings to the wineries can be relaxed affairs. Ampora Wine Tours' "Laid-Back Wine Tours" begin with pickup in Mendoza before continuing with tastings at two wineries with English-speaking hosts in either Luján de Cuyo or the Uco Valley. Achaval Ferrer winery offers tastings and is noted by Access Travel as senior-friendly, with a portable ramp, an accessible elevator, and minimal physical strain to get around.
Mendoza is a walkable city with plenty to do
Mendoza's city center is fairly compact and walkable, with lots of parks, plazas, and spacious sidewalks. "The sidewalks in the city are wide and generally in good condition. Also, there are many trees in the city," a Reddit user notes. Plaza Independencia, the city's main square, is a 20- to 30-minute walk from the eastern edge of Parque General San Martín. There are a couple of standout sights in Mendoza for travelers building their bucket list for a South American vacation. Espacio Cultural Plaza Independencia includes a modern art museum, theater, and public library wrapped into one complex. Atop a hill in Parque General San Martín, the Ejército de los Andes combines an enormous historical monument with a panoramic view over Mendoza. Plus, El Plumerillo International Airport is about 6.5 miles from central Mendoza, with regular flights to Buenos Aires and other destinations.
The city has a cultural calendar of free social activities designed for older residents (Argentina is one of South America's most affordable retirement destinations, after all). The municipal government runs free programs for seniors ranging from tai chi to musical theater. Its "Vidas en Movimiento" program provides weekly walks for seniors through Parque Central. Retirees could also attend free screenings through "Los mayores van al cine" ("Seniors Go to the Movies"), or join "El Club de las Ideas Creativas" ("Creative Ideas Club"), a no-cost workshop at the Museo del Área Fundacional. If you're test-driving retirement in Mendoza with a trip in late summer (February and March in Argentina), you may experience the Fiesta Nacional de la Vendimia. The grape harvest festival unfolds over nearly a week with public parades, folkloric music and dance, the Bendición de los Frutos ("Blessing of the Fruits"), and fireworks.