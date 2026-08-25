Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Highly-Rated Gulf Coast Getaway With Beaches And Outdoor Adventure
For retirees who like the idea of Florida but could do without its crowds and high-density development, Baldwin County in Alabama makes a strong case for looking west. Alabama's Gulf Coast has many of the same ingredients that make Florida attractive for retirees — beaches, warm weather, and year-round outdoor recreation — but on a smaller scale. While Florida's retirement-friendly Sarasota County has almost 900 people per square mile, Baldwin County has just under 200 people, according to World Population Review. This might make the county more appealing to retirees who prefer a bit more peace and quiet.
Badlwin County is the second best county for retirement in all of Alabama, according to a 2026 ranking by Niche. Over 65 counties were evaluated based on factors like cost of living, current retiree populations, sunny days per year, and access to various amenities. The county was given an A- overall and an A for its retirement appeal, coming in just behind Lauderdale County. It also ranked second statewide for outdoor activities, underscoring one of its strongest draws for residents seeking an adventurous retirement.
Baldwin County is home to 32 miles of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. On these shores, you'll find the relaxed beach towns of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Lots of recreation opportunities, from pickleball to bayfront fishing, are available in the county's biggest — but still modest-sized — city of Daphne. Outside its cities, destinations like the Weeks Bay Nature Reserve and the Splinter Hill Bog Preserve offer opportunities to hike in nature, paddle, fish, and watch wildlife.
Beachfront communities in Baldwin County
Baldwin County has an abundance of white-sand beaches, accessible from many of its seaside towns. According to Best Places, the county gets 222 days of sunshine per year, with average daytime highs above 70 degrees Fahrenheit from March to November. One town to consider is Gulf Shores — it has nine public beach access points, including the highly-rated Lagoon Pass Park. It is "located away from the most crowded Gulf Shores beaches," making it a more peaceful place to visit, according to one Tripadvisor reviewer. "The parking lot is rather small so go early in peak season to secure a spot," they wrote. The Gulf Shores International Airport (JKA) located near downtown makes Gulf Shores a good starting point for exploring the coast.
Just a 15-minute drive east of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach was ranked the best city in Baldwin County for retirement by Niche. It's got big attractions — including Adventure Island amusement park, which could be a good spot to take the grandkids — as well as bays and waterways for slower, more nature-focused pastimes. Alabama's top-rated beach on Tripadvisor, Gulf State Park, is located in Orange Beach, pairing 3.5 miles of sandy shores with a fishing pier, freshwater lakes, and pickleball courts.
Baldwin County's biggest city, Daphne, is a welcoming Gulf Coast haven with unmatched seafood. One Reddit user recommended the city for retirement, noting its access to shops and close proximity to Mobile for medical care facilities. The city sits on Mobile Bay and is home to numerous waterfront parks. Just inland from the bay, Olde Towne Daphne showcases the city's more walkable, historic side, with tree-lined streets, restaurants, and a history museum. The area's W.O. Lott Park has tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts.
Outdoor escapes in Baldwin County
If you want to retreat from the city — but stay by the coast — the Weeks Bay National Estuarine Reserve showcases Baldwin County's wilder side. The reserve protects marshes, bottomland and upland forests, and bogs, per Outdoor Alabama. A few trails thread these habitats, one of which spans 1.2 miles out and back, according to AllTrails. Several online reviews claim that the reserve is top-notch for birdwatching — common sightings include brown pelicans, ospreys, and indigo buntings, notes Alabama Birding Trail. In the visitor center, you can see some exhibits and live animals. The reserve is around a 20-minute drive from Fairhope, Alabama's underrated artsy city known as "one of the South's best."
The scenery of Baldwin County becomes a little stranger as you head farther north from the coast. A 20-minute drive from Bay Minette, the county seat, Splinter Hill Bog Preserve has extensive stands of white-topped pitcher plants, spread across seepage bogs and pine forests. More than a dozen carnivorous plants grow here, with butterworts and sundews alongside the pitcher plants. A multi-use trail network spans 4.3 miles through the bog, though you don't need to embark on a long and strenuous hike to see some of its unusual plants up close. One bog trail covers just over 2 miles and is marked "easy" on AllTrails. "Even if you only go a very short distance, the unique plants here are worth the walk!" one reviewer notes. For active retirees, Splinter Hill is a nice alternative to a conventional day hike. Baldwin County's diverse natural landscapes help it stand out from other slow-paced retirement destinations on the Gulf Coast, while still checking all the right boxes for a comfortable next chapter.