Forget Florida, Retire To Alabama's Highly-Rated Gulf Coast Getaway With Beaches And Outdoor Adventure

For retirees who like the idea of Florida but could do without its crowds and high-density development, Baldwin County in Alabama makes a strong case for looking west. Alabama's Gulf Coast has many of the same ingredients that make Florida attractive for retirees — beaches, warm weather, and year-round outdoor recreation — but on a smaller scale. While Florida's retirement-friendly Sarasota County has almost 900 people per square mile, Baldwin County has just under 200 people, according to World Population Review. This might make the county more appealing to retirees who prefer a bit more peace and quiet.

Badlwin County is the second best county for retirement in all of Alabama, according to a 2026 ranking by Niche. Over 65 counties were evaluated based on factors like cost of living, current retiree populations, sunny days per year, and access to various amenities. The county was given an A- overall and an A for its retirement appeal, coming in just behind Lauderdale County. It also ranked second statewide for outdoor activities, underscoring one of its strongest draws for residents seeking an adventurous retirement.

Baldwin County is home to 32 miles of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico, also known as the Gulf of America. On these shores, you'll find the relaxed beach towns of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. Lots of recreation opportunities, from pickleball to bayfront fishing, are available in the county's biggest — but still modest-sized — city of Daphne. Outside its cities, destinations like the Weeks Bay Nature Reserve and the Splinter Hill Bog Preserve offer opportunities to hike in nature, paddle, fish, and watch wildlife.