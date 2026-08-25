Between Rockford And Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's Quaint City With Charming Stays, Local Eats, And Gift Shops

Too many travelers overlook Iowa as a destination for new adventures. Despite being considered just a flyover state, the scenic landscapes and charming towns of the Hawkeye State will end up surprising you. Travelers who enjoy discovering new destinations for laid-back sightseeing should make their way to Iowa's southeastern corner, where the Maquoketa River weaves between rustling trees and sprawling, grassy fields. Sitting right on the edge of the river is a quiet little city also called Maquoketa, which offers visitors everything from shopping opportunities at local boutiques to exploring rugged grottoes at the nearby Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Maquoketa's tiny downtown district is formed by the intersection of Main Street and Platt Street, and weathered brick buildings radiate outward from the crossing on all sides. Merchants from New York established Maquoketa as a frontier trading post back in the 1830s, which eventually grew into a modest industrial town. Though the lime kilns and flour mills of the old days have now fallen quiet, sightseers can still wander along Main Street to admire the impressive architecture that is a reminder of the city's 19th century origins.

What's more, a scattering of local boutiques means keen shoppers can spend the day browsing for unique gifts and souvenirs. Outdoorsy fiends will find scenic hiking trails at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area on the edge of town. Foodies can also explore Maquoketa's dining scene, whether it's beer and pretzels at Maquoketa Brewing or a plate of tacos with queso at La Casa De Pancho. Travelers wanting to spend more time in town can book a room at one of Maquoketa's historic hotels. Iowa locals over in Cedar Rapids can drive eastward to Maquoketa in just over an hour, while Illinois road-trippers in Rockford can make the westward journey in roughly two hours.