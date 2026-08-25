Between Rockford And Cedar Rapids Is Iowa's Quaint City With Charming Stays, Local Eats, And Gift Shops
Too many travelers overlook Iowa as a destination for new adventures. Despite being considered just a flyover state, the scenic landscapes and charming towns of the Hawkeye State will end up surprising you. Travelers who enjoy discovering new destinations for laid-back sightseeing should make their way to Iowa's southeastern corner, where the Maquoketa River weaves between rustling trees and sprawling, grassy fields. Sitting right on the edge of the river is a quiet little city also called Maquoketa, which offers visitors everything from shopping opportunities at local boutiques to exploring rugged grottoes at the nearby Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Maquoketa's tiny downtown district is formed by the intersection of Main Street and Platt Street, and weathered brick buildings radiate outward from the crossing on all sides. Merchants from New York established Maquoketa as a frontier trading post back in the 1830s, which eventually grew into a modest industrial town. Though the lime kilns and flour mills of the old days have now fallen quiet, sightseers can still wander along Main Street to admire the impressive architecture that is a reminder of the city's 19th century origins.
What's more, a scattering of local boutiques means keen shoppers can spend the day browsing for unique gifts and souvenirs. Outdoorsy fiends will find scenic hiking trails at the Prairie Creek Recreation Area on the edge of town. Foodies can also explore Maquoketa's dining scene, whether it's beer and pretzels at Maquoketa Brewing or a plate of tacos with queso at La Casa De Pancho. Travelers wanting to spend more time in town can book a room at one of Maquoketa's historic hotels. Iowa locals over in Cedar Rapids can drive eastward to Maquoketa in just over an hour, while Illinois road-trippers in Rockford can make the westward journey in roughly two hours.
Explore the shops and eateries in downtown Maquoketa, Iowa
For travelers craving a spot of retail therapy, downtown Maquoketa is the right place. Occupying space within a towering red-brick edifice is The Odd Shop, which is packed full of odds and ends. According to a customer on Google, it's a "fun place with a large amount of unique booths of curated gifts and crafts." Fashionistas will no doubt appreciate the selection of vintage clothing, while families can browse for plushies, toys, and board games. Wander around the shelves to find scented candles, body products, colorful soaps, and all kinds of home decor items. Next, stop by Make a Splash Home Decor & Gifts to pick out more fun souvenirs like seasonal decorative figurines and mystery toys.
After burning a hole in your wallet at the boutiques, stop by some of Maquoketa's downtown eateries for a tasty meal. Highly rated on Google is La Casa De Pancho, opposite The Odd Shop, which serves up authentic Mexican flavors. Tuck into classic dishes like tacos and burritos, or push the boat out a little with options like the mango chicken or seafood chimichangas. Make sure to order a side of queso, which a Google reviewer declares is "a must have," and finish your meal off with a round of margaritas.
Another great dining spot is the City Limits Family Restaurant, just a short drive from downtown. Fill up on an omelet or biscuits and gravy with a side of hash browns, or go for the homemade meatloaf or chopped steak. "The absolute best food you'll ever have," says a Google reviewer, while other reviews have mentioned the generous portions and welcoming staff. Continue your Midwestern adventures over in nearby Sabula, Iowa's only island city with camping and river charm.
Find a charming place to stay in Maquoketa, Illinois
With downtown delights beckoning visitors to stay awhile, not to mention picturesque nature parks nearby, Maquoketa certainly has a lot to offer, and that means a weekend getaway is in order. Though affordable highway motels are certainly an option, Maquoketa's historic properties offer a more upscale experience. Sure to be a memorable stay is the Decker Hotel & Bar, in walking distance from Maquoketa's downtown. A previous guest called the hotel "a step back in time" on Google. Featuring an impressive Italianate stucco trim along the roof, with tall, white windows that contrast against the red-brick facade, the Decker hotel is a fantastic example of late 19th century architecture.
Step inside for a peek at the interiors, which are just as elegant as the front entrance. A grand staircase leads up to the various guest rooms, which are furnished with antique-style beds and floral wallpaper. "I love historic hotels and this one is really interesting," says a review on Tripadvisor. Everything from the old-timey light fixtures to the wood paneling and patterned carpets takes guest on a journey back to the Victorian era.
For a slightly more haunted-mansion vibe, book a stay at Squiers 1882, also a short walk from downtown. Set amidst sprawling green lawns shaded by trees, the brick chimneys and intricate front porch of this stately Queen Anne-style manor give off a wonderfully spooky aura. As the name suggests, the construction dates back to 1882, and a Google reviewer noted that "you can experience [...] the luxury of another era here." Next, make your way across the border to Savanna, a scenic Illinois city considered the "best small town for adventure." There's also Bellevue, a lovely city along the Mississippi River with parks and historic charm.