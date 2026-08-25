Forget Boston, Retire To This Coastal New England Region With Fishing Towns, Beaches, And Active Living

Thinking of retiring to New England? Before you settle on a big city like Boston, picture this: Waking up every day to the sound of the sea sloshing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and visions of beaches and rugged islands rising from the Atlantic Ocean. Hard to resist, eh? Well, there's actually a region that can offer all that and more. It goes by the name of Mid-Coast Maine, a land packed with welcoming towns where being active is as much a part of the culture as enjoying a delicious lobster roll.

The Mid-Coast accounts for a big wedge of The Pine Tree State's ocean-facing side. In fact, it sits smack-dab in the middle of the state's uber-long shoreline, running roughly from the town of Brunswick to the town of Belfast. Between these two towns is a smattering of vibrant fishing communities that brim with art galleries and seafood, as well as family-friendly beaches and state parks filled with coastal hikes.

As a bonus, the Mid-Coast is fairly easy to access. Portland's International Jetport (PWM), which offers many domestic flights, is a mere 35-minute drive from Brunswick in the southernmost end of the region. Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), the largest in the whole of New England, is a two-hour drive from the Mid-Coast on Interstate 95.