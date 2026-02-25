5 Coastal Towns In Maine Retirees Are Flocking To
Sequestered between the mountains and the wind-whipped seas, Maine's sweet, scenic small towns that skim the Atlantic coast seem like a retirement dream. It's a state where you can while away your leisure time on stretching walking trails or nipping in and out of unique boutiques in quaint, walkable downtowns, and residing in retirement-friendly neighborhoods filled with older adventurers settled on the East Coast. The plethora of activities and amenities on offer and the strong sense of safety pair with Maine's tax benefits and specialized healthcare to make its cute little shoreside towns highly desirable for retirees.
According to data collated in early 2025 by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, states in the Northeast tend to have some of the highest costs of living, with Maine ranking 44th in the nation for affordability. As such, it's a better option for pensioners with some savings to draw on, as living in Maine comes with an annual personal expenditure of around $60,000, according to Social Finance. However, the state's tax benefits for older residents can help to offset the expenditure. Those aged 65 or over can take advantage of Maine's property tax freeze, and those receiving a pension get a deduction from their state income tax. In addition to these policies aimed at benefiting older citizens, the state has ranked as the third best place in the country for seniors to reside, given the ample access to good healthcare services and the high quality of life that can be enjoyed on Maine's clean and quiet coastline.
Camden
Climbing the crag of the Atlantic coast, the 'jewel of the Maine coast' is a seaside town known for New England charm, artsy vibes, and award-winning food. Little Camden, with its array of laidback recreation, inviting downtown, and coastal strolls, is an ideal retirement destination for those looking for an easygoing lifestyle in an old-world style setting. New residents can spend their days wandering Camden's walkable downtown, visiting the little pubs, carefully curated boutiques, and restaurants dishing out freshly fetched seafood. They can fall into galleries and theaters, or catch an event at the opera house, which opened in 1894. Balanced out with scenic state park trails, sailboats bobbing in the harbor, and sea kayaks hugging the shoreline, the diverse activities on offer entice retirees with a broad range of interests.
These factors, along with the facts that the town's average age is 50 and 38% of the population is over 65, make it an easy place to find friends while still having the liveliness of young people and families moving in. Add to that the low crime rate and the specialized geriatric care at local MaineHealth Pen Bay Hospital, and the town provides a strong sense of safety for seniors, and newcomers can settle in quickly to the charming coastal community. While a little pricier than some of the cheaper options situated in the state, the abundance of attractions and amenities available justifies the higher average home prices. Zillow estimates the average home price in Camden is just over $660,000 as of this writing.
Kennebunk
Easy access to soft sandy beaches, inviting little boutique stores, and sumptuous fresh seafood attract travelers and retirees alike to the small Maine town of Kennebunk. The quiet, cozy coastal retreat draws in retirees looking for a laidback locale. Almost 40% of the population is over 60, surely making the most of the abundant recreation options, assured by low crime rates, and the high number of medical facilities in town.
This charming town near Maine's coast, with delicious seafood, historic streets, and sandy beaches, is ideally suited for retirees who aren't ready to slow down just yet. With easy access to winding rivers and the wild Atlantic coast, kayaking, deep-sea fishing, and whale watching are all popular pastimes for nature lovers in Kennebunk. There is also an array of antique shops to rifle through, foodie walking tours taking daily trips through the local seafood scene, and lively Christmas markets lighting up the town through the winter.
Scarborough
Birdwatchers and wildlife lovers and connoisseurs of the East Coast's succulent seafood meet in Maine's artsy 'best of both worlds' town just outside Portland. Its convenient location, less than 15 minutes from the largest city in Maine, allows Scarborough residents to enjoy the benefits of big-city amenities without foregoing any classic New England small-town charms. Perhaps drawn in by those upsides, 24% of Scarborough's population is aged 65 or older, in a town that's growing faster than almost any other community in Maine.
Those drawn to the peace and quiet of the outdoor world can easily explore from their comfortable base in Scarborough. The 3,100-acre Scarborough Marsh is a wetland world of winding river estuaries perfect for peaceful kayaking and canoeing, where paddlers are joined by the egrets, herons, and glossy Ibis that stand imperially on the banks. In addition, out towards the shores, the Atlantic waves lap at the sands of Scarborough Beach State Park, only perturbed by the distant surfers and swimmers that color the swells. Foodies can also indulge in the mouthwatering array of seafood spots in and around town, and art lovers can look out for the sweeping seascapes that inspired some of Winslow Homer's greatest pieces.
Rockport
Settled on the Penobscot Bay, where small white sailing boats cap the waves and trawlers haul great buckets of lobster daily to the shore, the quiet little town of Rockport can be outshone by its neighbors. Sitting between Camden and Rockland, Maine's harbor "town in the middle" is an ideal destination for retirees seeking the peace and quiet that comes with an under-the-radar hometown.
Better suited for scenic strollers than high-octane outdoorsmen, Rockport comes with relaxing coastal walks to secluded Atlantic coves and picnics by the sail-studded waters of the marina. Not solely praised for the splendor of its natural setting, Rockport also attracts seafood fans seeking freshly caught lobster and cafe-hoppers looking to sip warm brews with sea views.
With just under 22% of the town's population being 65 or over, retirees can build a community of peers to share their days with on the scenic Maine shores. With extremely easy access to Camden's amenities and resources, new residents can also have the assurance of nearby healthcare without foregoing that enticing small-town feeling.
York
Strung along the side of sandy beaches and backdropped by the forest-coated Mount Agamenticus, York is a small town surrounded by scenic natural spaces. Less than 45 minutes away from the far larger city of Portland, a popular choice for retirees in its own right, residents can rely on the superior senior healthcare of the city being easy to access from their quiet little coastal town. The town's older population, which makes up more than a quarter of all the local residents, makes the most of both city access and the plethora of activities on offer to build a sense of community in York.
The town's best bits are almost all found outdoors: stretching sandy shores for strolling or sun-soaking, a leaf-lined golf course for long days on the greens, and the 10,000-acre Mount Agamenticus Conservation Region with forest trails and easy mountain ascents. Balanced out by quaint village shops and enticing dining options, the laidback little town of York offers retirees well-rounded weekly rituals on the Maine coast.
Methodology
Taking into consideration the recommendations of other Maine retirement lists published by the likes of U.S. News, Niche, and World Atlas, this list was whittled down to focus on small-town options that combine abundant recreation options with high living standards. These standards were determined by assessing the array of recreational activities on offer, the relative real estate prices, and the access to healthcare facilities in each town.
Considerations were also made in order to showcase options that would appeal to various types of retirees, from outdoor exploration to quaint coastal shops and top-notch eats. While no concrete data can confirm exactly which towns retirees are flocking to, the average age of each destination and the facilities on offer for seniors were taken into account to determine which locations had higher volumes of older residents.