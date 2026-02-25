5 Coastal Towns In Maine Retirees Are Flocking To

Sequestered between the mountains and the wind-whipped seas, Maine's sweet, scenic small towns that skim the Atlantic coast seem like a retirement dream. It's a state where you can while away your leisure time on stretching walking trails or nipping in and out of unique boutiques in quaint, walkable downtowns, and residing in retirement-friendly neighborhoods filled with older adventurers settled on the East Coast. The plethora of activities and amenities on offer and the strong sense of safety pair with Maine's tax benefits and specialized healthcare to make its cute little shoreside towns highly desirable for retirees.

According to data collated in early 2025 by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, states in the Northeast tend to have some of the highest costs of living, with Maine ranking 44th in the nation for affordability. As such, it's a better option for pensioners with some savings to draw on, as living in Maine comes with an annual personal expenditure of around $60,000, according to Social Finance. However, the state's tax benefits for older residents can help to offset the expenditure. Those aged 65 or over can take advantage of Maine's property tax freeze, and those receiving a pension get a deduction from their state income tax. In addition to these policies aimed at benefiting older citizens, the state has ranked as the third best place in the country for seniors to reside, given the ample access to good healthcare services and the high quality of life that can be enjoyed on Maine's clean and quiet coastline.