America's Most Naturally Beautiful State Of 2026 Isn't California Or Colorado
They don't call it "America the Beautiful" for nothing. The United States has gorgeous sights from coast to coast, and picking a single state as the most beautiful for its natural scenery feels like a cruel exercise. But supposing you had to, which would you pick? Maybe California, which has the most national parks in the country, flaunting towering coastal forests and dusty deserts. Or perhaps Colorado's rugged terrain and snowy mountain landscapes come to mind. What state boasts such magnificent landscapes that it surpasses its 49 rivals? And how do you even make that decision?
The tech company Holafly came to a very specific conclusion in its 2026 ranking of the "Top U.S. States with the Most Natural Beauty": New Hampshire. The company, which specializes in eSIMs for travelers, compiled data about the scenic spoils of all U.S. states based on six characteristics: "mountain elevation, river and waterway coverage, forest cover, national parks, volcanoes, and waterfalls." New Hampshire is already known as the safest in America for a stress-free vacation — now, it's considered the most naturally beautiful as well.
As the metrics indicate, the Holafly study isn't interested in human-made monuments or attractive neighborhoods. Instead, they assessed the natural environment. About 82% of the state's land area is covered in forest, second only to Maine, which boasts 89%, per Holafly. Not to mention more than 10,800 miles of rivers and streams flow through New Hampshire, alongside hundreds of waterfalls that the study claims are "distributed across its terrain at a higher rate per [square kilometer] than most other states in the index." Although there are no active volcanoes in New Hampshire, the Ossipee Mountains were likely created from a volcanic eruption millions of years ago, according to Northern Woodlands.
How to enjoy New Hampshire's natural beauty
New Hampshire doesn't have any national parks, per se, but it does feature the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and the Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site in Cornish, which covers 190 acres. The state's Mount Washington is the tallest peak in the Northeast, standing at 6,288 feet tall, among other decently high mountains.
New Hampshire is a four-season state, and its beauty is on full display any time of year. Summers are action-packed with cycling local paths, swimming in Lake Winnipesaukee (pictured above), and rock-climbing in Rumney, New Hampshire's sweet mountain hideaway with cool caverns and serene trails, among countless other diversions. In winter, you have you pick of at least 27 ski resorts, and there's boundless backwoods for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The shoulder seasons are ideal for long hikes in the White Mountains or Presidential Range.
There are lots of low-key ways to enjoy the scenery as well. The Granite State boasts more than 1,000 miles of designated scenic byways, and just about every major town has cozy inns and B&Bs so you can explore the rolling hills, forested mountains, and glistening lakes. One of the most spectacular vistas is from the top of Mount Washington. You can drive a winding toll road to the top, or ride the world's first mountain climbing cog railway to ascend New Hampshire's highest peak. And really, when it comes to New Hampshire, all you need to do is show up — nature will handle the rest.