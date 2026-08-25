America's Most Naturally Beautiful State Of 2026 Isn't California Or Colorado

They don't call it "America the Beautiful" for nothing. The United States has gorgeous sights from coast to coast, and picking a single state as the most beautiful for its natural scenery feels like a cruel exercise. But supposing you had to, which would you pick? Maybe California, which has the most national parks in the country, flaunting towering coastal forests and dusty deserts. Or perhaps Colorado's rugged terrain and snowy mountain landscapes come to mind. What state boasts such magnificent landscapes that it surpasses its 49 rivals? And how do you even make that decision?

The tech company Holafly came to a very specific conclusion in its 2026 ranking of the "Top U.S. States with the Most Natural Beauty": New Hampshire. The company, which specializes in eSIMs for travelers, compiled data about the scenic spoils of all U.S. states based on six characteristics: "mountain elevation, river and waterway coverage, forest cover, national parks, volcanoes, and waterfalls." New Hampshire is already known as the safest in America for a stress-free vacation — now, it's considered the most naturally beautiful as well.

As the metrics indicate, the Holafly study isn't interested in human-made monuments or attractive neighborhoods. Instead, they assessed the natural environment. About 82% of the state's land area is covered in forest, second only to Maine, which boasts 89%, per Holafly. Not to mention more than 10,800 miles of rivers and streams flow through New Hampshire, alongside hundreds of waterfalls that the study claims are "distributed across its terrain at a higher rate per [square kilometer] than most other states in the index." Although there are no active volcanoes in New Hampshire, the Ossipee Mountains were likely created from a volcanic eruption millions of years ago, according to Northern Woodlands.