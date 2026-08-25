These Are The 6 Hands-Down Most Breathtaking Scenic Views In Liverpool
Sitting on the banks of the River Mersey in northwest England, the port city of Liverpool is known for its rich maritime heritage and the distinctive buildings that line the scenic waterfront. The famous city skyline is characterized by a blend of architectural styles, from the Baroque Royal Liver Building to the glass skyscrapers that give Liverpool a more modern vibe. Renowned today for its arts and culture scene, Liverpool is a popular tourist destination, with over 60 million people visiting the region in 2025.
Ranked number three on Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, Liverpool isn't short on panoramic views. This is great news for photographers and visitors keen to snap the best angles of the city for their Instagram feed. Whether you want a bird's-eye view from an observation platform or prefer to see the city from the water's edge, Liverpool has plenty of scenic options to offer. Some views are close-up and intimate while others stretch for miles into different counties, but each has its own unique charm. If you're visiting the city for the first time, we put together a list below, using user reviews and top-visit lists, to help you discover some of Liverpool's most scenic viewpoints.
Royal Liver Building Viewing Platform
Down on the waterfront, the Grade I-listed Royal Liver Building is one of Liverpool's most iconic landmarks. It was the first skyscraper built in Europe and was once the tallest on the continent. The building is also home to two of the city's famous Liver Birds — the traditional symbols of Liverpool's maritime heritage. You can climb to the viewing platform on the 15th floor of the historic clock tower for 360-degree views of the city. Tripadvisor reviews report that "the views from the top are breathtaking," making this "the best skyline view in Liverpool."
Anglican Cathedral Tower
For more 360-degree aerial views of the city, climb to the top of one of the UK's tallest cathedrals and see if you can pick out Liverpool's iconic landmarks, scenic parks, and beautiful abandoned buildings. The Cathedral Tower Experience at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral takes you up the 331-foot Vestey Tower, via a couple of lifts and 108 steps. Views from the rooftop are far-reaching, and as one Tripadvisor user remarked after their visit, "It was a beautiful clear day and we could see for miles." You might even spot Blackpool Tower in the distance.
Royal Albert Dock
Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock has been voted one of the UK's best viewpoints by the U.S. bank, Remitly. Formerly a thriving dockland area, this Grade I-listed maritime heritage site was renovated in the 1980s. It's now home to galleries, museums, and restaurants, helping to make Liverpool one of the best big-city destinations outside London. One Tripadvisor user reported that the views were "really scenic" and that the "reflections in the dock were amazing." Stand on the south side of the dock for a view of the waterside warehouses with the Royal Liver Building in the background.
The Beatles Statue
The Beatles Statue at Pier Head on Canada Boulevard is a pilgrimage site for music fans and has become the city's most famous selfie location. Paying tribute to the world-famous rock and pop band from Liverpool, the statue of the Fab Four enjoys a prominent waterfront position and is framed by the Three Graces. Per Visit Liverpool, these three historical buildings "define one of the most beautiful skylines in...the world" thanks to their striking Baroque and Gothic architecture.
Wheel of Liverpool
The Wheel of Liverpool is almost 200 feet tall, making it another great option for 360-degree views of the city. This striking waterfront landmark sits on Keel Wharf overlooking Dukes Dock and offers riders the chance to see Liverpool from a new perspective. Reviewers on Tripadvisor praised the observation wheel experience, saying "it offers amazing views of the dock area and River Mersey." Rides last up to 15 minutes, with evening slots available for those who want to see Liverpool illuminated at night.
River Mersey Sightseeing Cruise
Discover Liverpool from the water during a boat trip on the famous Mersey Ferry. Trips last 50 minutes, and as one Tripadvisor user comments, they're "a great way to see so many of the stunning landmarks along the Mersey." You'll enjoy prominent sights like the Royal Liver Building, the Cunard Building, the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, and the Royal Albert Dock from onboard the colorful tour boat. Recorded commentary about the history of Liverpool and the River Mersey provides context to the scenery — you'll need headphones to access the audio guide on your phone.