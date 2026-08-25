These Are The 6 Hands-Down Most Breathtaking Scenic Views In Liverpool

Sitting on the banks of the River Mersey in northwest England, the port city of Liverpool is known for its rich maritime heritage and the distinctive buildings that line the scenic waterfront. The famous city skyline is characterized by a blend of architectural styles, from the Baroque Royal Liver Building to the glass skyscrapers that give Liverpool a more modern vibe. Renowned today for its arts and culture scene, Liverpool is a popular tourist destination, with over 60 million people visiting the region in 2025.

Ranked number three on Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards, Liverpool isn't short on panoramic views. This is great news for photographers and visitors keen to snap the best angles of the city for their Instagram feed. Whether you want a bird's-eye view from an observation platform or prefer to see the city from the water's edge, Liverpool has plenty of scenic options to offer. Some views are close-up and intimate while others stretch for miles into different counties, but each has its own unique charm. If you're visiting the city for the first time, we put together a list below, using user reviews and top-visit lists, to help you discover some of Liverpool's most scenic viewpoints.