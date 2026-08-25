This Stunning European Coastal City Is The World's Best Destination For A Screen-Free Escape

Digital detoxing is a hot topic in the travel industry. When better to untether yourself from all those screens and pings and notifications than when exploring a new place, freed from the responsibilities of day-to-day adult life? Even Gen Z, a generation portrayed as terminally online, is embracing the screen-free trend. But have you ever chosen a destination based on how well it facilitates a digital detox? If that piques your interest, start scouring the web for flight deals to Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Based on a recent survey conducted by eyewear brand Overnight Glasses, and shared with Islands in a press release, no city can match Dubrovnik as a destination for screen-free travel. Overnight Glasses analyzed cities across the world, using some interesting metrics to generate their rankings. Focusing on summer destinations, it compared factors such as green space, walkability, climate comfort, consistency of sunshine, and access to outdoor attractions. The safety and affordability of destinations was considered, too, as these aspects encourage people to get outside and explore, rather than sitting indoors, glued to their social media feeds.

Dubrovnik scored well across the board. It's one of Europe's most walkable cities, and summers are warm, with lots of sunshine and palatable levels of humidity. There are parks, plenty of outdoor attractions, the streets are considered very safe, and it probably doesn't hurt that the city is drop-dead gorgeous, prising eyes away from smartphones and onto the grand Baroque facades and Adriatic seascape. Your eyes will thank you for the digital detox. Constant screen time causes dryness, irritation, and fatigue. Gidon Sadovsky, Overnight Glasses' CEO, says, "The cure is not eye drops. It is looking at something far away, preferably green and outdoors. Look for places where the view is worth more than the notification on your phone."