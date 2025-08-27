One Of The Best Beaches In Dubrovnik Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Old Town Views And A Party After Dark

Dubrovnik is hot. Once Europe's best-kept secret, Dubrovnik's popularity has skyrocketed, thanks in no small part to the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" filming in the Croatian city.

But the allure of the medieval city, enveloped by a walkable fortress, still captivates even the most seasoned travelers. The master of European travel, Rick Steves, declares this fairytale-like city a must for travelers. While strolling along the ramparts of the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Old City is the biggest tourism draw, a few steps behind the fortified walls lies the crystalline Adriatic Sea and Dubrovnik's own Banje Beach, noted as one of the best beaches in Croatia.

To reach Banje Beach, just exit the Old Town at Ploče Gate heading east, then descend the stairs that land you right on the beach. Two hotels share the beach, along with a restaurant, bar, and beach club. As the closest beach to the old city, it is not exactly tranquil; however, the views of the city walls and red rooftops sloping up the hill are spectacular, and serve as a guaranteed Instagram moment — plus the people-watching opportunities are priceless. Since this is a pebbled rather than a sandy beach, a pair of aquatic shoes is recommended.