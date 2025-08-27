One Of The Best Beaches In Dubrovnik Is A Family-Friendly Gem With Old Town Views And A Party After Dark
Dubrovnik is hot. Once Europe's best-kept secret, Dubrovnik's popularity has skyrocketed, thanks in no small part to the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" filming in the Croatian city.
But the allure of the medieval city, enveloped by a walkable fortress, still captivates even the most seasoned travelers. The master of European travel, Rick Steves, declares this fairytale-like city a must for travelers. While strolling along the ramparts of the UNESCO World Heritage-designated Old City is the biggest tourism draw, a few steps behind the fortified walls lies the crystalline Adriatic Sea and Dubrovnik's own Banje Beach, noted as one of the best beaches in Croatia.
To reach Banje Beach, just exit the Old Town at Ploče Gate heading east, then descend the stairs that land you right on the beach. Two hotels share the beach, along with a restaurant, bar, and beach club. As the closest beach to the old city, it is not exactly tranquil; however, the views of the city walls and red rooftops sloping up the hill are spectacular, and serve as a guaranteed Instagram moment — plus the people-watching opportunities are priceless. Since this is a pebbled rather than a sandy beach, a pair of aquatic shoes is recommended.
Daytime adventure and late night rhythms
Entry to Banje Beach is free; however, you'll have to rent a sunbed and umbrella if you wish to relax in comfort. Though many visitor reviews mention the steep charge, the alternative is to bring a towel to spread out on the shore or along a low cement wall. A similar sentiment is shared about the beach restaurant. The best bet is to eat well beforehand or chill out and accept the price for a leisurely day with a coveted view. If you have more time and desire a less-traversed beach option, head to this pristine beach to escape the Dubrovnik crowds.
Activities at Banje Beach go beyond just lounging around and looking pretty. There are plenty of watersports options, ranging from kayak rentals to luxury boat tours to Elaphite Island and Montenegro visits. To explore the hidden coves surrounding the city walls, Dubrovnik Water Sports offers kayak rentals with a "roadmap" to the most scenic spots that are not accessible by land, such as the awe-inspiring Betina Cave Beach. If you can wait until late in the day, the guided Sunset Tour allows you to paddle with a guide to secluded spots, finishing with a lap around the fortress walls as they glow in the sunset.
When night falls, Banje Beach heats up. The beach club by day transforms into an indoor-outdoor night spot for Dubrovnik's young party crowd. Unlike the daytime when it's recommended to arrive early to grab a spot on the beach, plan on arriving fashionably late to the nightclub, where it doesn't get going until midnight. The minimalist design features sofas and outdoor seating to drink, dance, and mingle as DJs spin the latest beats until the crowd finally disperses before sunrise, usually by 3:00 am.