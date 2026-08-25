Manchester's Lovely Lakeside Park Has Gorgeous Gardens, Fishing, And Caribbean Cultural Flair

Manchester is one of the great centers of history and culture in the north of England. It was the world's first industrial city — with a booming cotton trade in the early 1800s — and is synonymous with music, football (soccer), the Suffragettes, and the Cool Britannia movement of the mid-1990s. Manchester, for all its virtues, generally doesn't feel like the greenest of cities. But there are efforts to create better, more accessible green spaces throughout Manchester, and one area that benefited from a facelift is Alexandra Park in the southern suburbs.

Alexandra Park sits roughly between Fallowfield, a residential hub for Manchester's abundant student population, and Moss Side, a multicultural neighborhood trying to distance itself from hard-worn crime stereotypes. The 60-acre park has been around for more than 150 years, initially designed to get locals out of the pubs and into nature. Just over a decade ago, it underwent a £5.5 million redevelopment, adding new features like tennis courts and a cricket oval, and restoring the old pavilion and the turreted Chorlton Lodge, which now functions as an information center and community space.

Alexandra Park is pretty to look at, with its broad lawns bound by trees, a lake surrounded by a strolling path, and Victorian design flourishes (such as a colonnaded water fountain). While you're here, walk along the grand walkway, admiring the park's Victorian-style garden. Join the anglers fishing in the lake, then grab a cup of tea at Bembe Cafe in the restored pavilion. If you're around in August, see the park come alive with music and dance at the annual Caribbean Carnival.