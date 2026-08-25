Between Sheffield And Leeds Is The UK's Growing City With Walkable Waterways, A Vibrant History, And Tasty Eats
There's something about the sprawling region of Yorkshire that makes Brits' eyes light up when you speak its name. The land of Yorkshire puddings, Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights," pretty towns, majestic castles, and disarmingly friendly people (some drivers even wave hello as they pass you in the streets). Yorkshire is plain wonderful. These days this vast region of Northern England is split into four separate counties, and down in South Yorkshire, there's one unlikely city that's having a renaissance moment: the historically rich Doncaster, or "Donny" to the locals.
Doncaster has a lot of personality, packed with cultural escapades like its posh stately homes and riveting museums, not to mention the diverse eateries selling smashing international cuisine. Most interestingly, Doncaster is on the up lately as it has taken to embracing AI and new technology, as the city is growing into a hotspot for start-ups. Per the Doncaster Free Press, in 2024, the city and surrounding area saw 3,415 new tech businesses launch. If you need more visual proof, the Gateway One building next to Doncaster Station is set to be a huge digital tech hub home to new AI companies, opening in 2027. The municipality is currently focusing on how to staff this AI boom, creating more tech engineering courses at local colleges, but no doubt, people from outside of the city will begin to move to Doncaster for work opportunities.
It is undeniably easy to reach Doncaster by train, with fast services zooming from London Kings Cross to Doncaster in just one hour and 40 minutes. Doncaster is also in close proximity to Sheffield and Leeds (around 30 minutes away by train from both) and is a great base to stay in while exploring the north of England.
Explore Doncaster's cultural side at its historical sights and restaurants
Doncaster has its own unique culture that's intertwined with its multilayered history. It's easy to bring all this to life by checking out the heritage buildings and museums across the city. The South Yorkshire city doesn't have North Yorkshire's rolling hills and breathtaking vistas along the Yorkshire Dales National Park, but when visitors head to Doncaster, it's generally on race day. Donny's historical racecourse is well-esteemed on the circuit. It is even host to the Betfred St Leger Stakes, the oldest classic horse race in the world.
The posh stately home of Cusworth Hall might look similar to those on the British TV series, "Downton Abbey," but inside, it offers an insightful perspective on Doncaster's past. Originally the home of the Wrightson family, who built the striking limestone mansion in the 1740s, Cusworth Hall is now Doncaster's social history museum that displays how ordinary people lived in bygone years, rather than focusing exclusively on the lives of wealthy landowners. Doncaster Mansion House, completed in 1749, is one of four rare civic Mansion Houses still standing in England (you can find another one of these relics in the most haunted city in Europe, York). The Danum Gallery, Library, and Museum houses art, local history, and archives, with a vast collection that includes Roman archaeological finds and objects donated by local people.
Doncaster's food scene is another cultural boon, with international dining that provides loads of choice in and around the city center for relaxed lunch or an evening meal. Antep Bar and Grill is known for its charcoal grilled meats, traditional meze, and Turkish breakfast. One Google reviwer claims, "Best Turkish restaurant in Doncaster by a mile, family run business with amazing food." If Italian food is what you're craving, Da Leo Italian serves classic pasta dishes, pizzas, and seasonal specials. Although Da Leo's ingredients are locally sourced, the family recipes are directly derived from the owners' Italian heritage.
Walk Doncaster's waterways
Another historically relevant feature of Doncaster's charming personality are the waterways that played an important role in the city's development for centuries. Much like Skipton in North Yorkshire, which was voted 2025's "happiest place to live in Great Britain," Donny is lined with canals that once carried goods to support local industries. The picturesque waterways lead into the more impressive River Don, which winds through the city and to Sheffield. Today these waterways provide peaceful walking routes to take in the sights and sounds of South Yorkshire.
A scenic and easy walk to prioritize is the Consibrough Castle and River Don Circular, a path that leads to a majestic viaduct and the ruins of the medieval Conisborough Castle. This 1.5-hour, 2.5-mile hike is a lovely way to explore the banks of the River Don. The little hamlet is southwest of Doncaster, so you can take a 20-minute drive or a 10-minute train ride to Conisbrough. For those wanting a longer stroll, you can even take the 6-mile Doncaster River Walk from one city to the other. The waterside path follows the River Don and the River Don Navigation, passing Hexthorpe Park and continuing down to Sprotbrough Flash Nature Reserve.
Walkers can also join the Trans Pennine Trail from sections of the Don's riverside route for longer walks that connect old locks and bridges across Doncaster. Good old Donny is a great place to explore on foot, checking out the food scene as well as history, so why not visit?