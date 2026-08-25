Between Sheffield And Leeds Is The UK's Growing City With Walkable Waterways, A Vibrant History, And Tasty Eats

There's something about the sprawling region of Yorkshire that makes Brits' eyes light up when you speak its name. The land of Yorkshire puddings, Emily Brontë's "Wuthering Heights," pretty towns, majestic castles, and disarmingly friendly people (some drivers even wave hello as they pass you in the streets). Yorkshire is plain wonderful. These days this vast region of Northern England is split into four separate counties, and down in South Yorkshire, there's one unlikely city that's having a renaissance moment: the historically rich Doncaster, or "Donny" to the locals.

Doncaster has a lot of personality, packed with cultural escapades like its posh stately homes and riveting museums, not to mention the diverse eateries selling smashing international cuisine. Most interestingly, Doncaster is on the up lately as it has taken to embracing AI and new technology, as the city is growing into a hotspot for start-ups. Per the Doncaster Free Press, in 2024, the city and surrounding area saw 3,415 new tech businesses launch. If you need more visual proof, the Gateway One building next to Doncaster Station is set to be a huge digital tech hub home to new AI companies, opening in 2027. The municipality is currently focusing on how to staff this AI boom, creating more tech engineering courses at local colleges, but no doubt, people from outside of the city will begin to move to Doncaster for work opportunities.

It is undeniably easy to reach Doncaster by train, with fast services zooming from London Kings Cross to Doncaster in just one hour and 40 minutes. Doncaster is also in close proximity to Sheffield and Leeds (around 30 minutes away by train from both) and is a great base to stay in while exploring the north of England.