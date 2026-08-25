Between DC And Wilmington Is Maryland's Underrated Nature Park With Woodland Trails And An Abandoned Quarry

There's a little surprise waiting in the Maryland woods outside Baltimore: an old marble quarry in the Oregon Ridge Nature Center and Park. What was once an industrial landscape of iron ore pits and marble quarrying now makes up part of the 1,100-acre park, where trails wind through the forested ridge and around Quarry Lake, a former ore pit now surrounded by woodland. Instead of choosing between a history stop and a nature hike, Oregon Ridge offers both in the same walk. The park also has a dedicated nature center with live animal exhibits. With the park in Cockeysville, roughly a 90-minute drive from either Washington, D.C., or Wilmington, Delaware, Oregon Ridge makes a day-trip option for outdoorsy travelers threading their way through the Mid-Atlantic.

The Baltimore area has some better-known outdoor destinations that perhaps overshadow Oregon Ridge. Parks directly in Baltimore — like the Fort McHenry National Monument and Federal Hill Park — get the most attention, with hundreds or even thousands of Tripadvisor reviews each. By comparison, Oregon Ridge has fewer than 100 Tripadvisor reviews as of this writing, but it makes a good case for heading into Baltimore's suburbs for some history and solitude. Its reception is consistently positive, with 4.6 stars from Tripadvisor reviewers and 4.7 stars on Google Maps. Its more low-key atmosphere is also a point brought up by many previous visitors. "Always very clean and never too many people around, peaceful and quiet but so much fun!" one Google Maps reviewer wrote. For travelers drawn to a calm woodland setting rather than a bustling urban park, Oregon Ridge offers a nice setting that's still just a 30-minute drive or less from Baltimore's popular downtown harbor.