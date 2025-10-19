Maryland's Bustling Baltimore Suburb Is A Walkable College Town With Diverse Dining, Parks, And Entertainment

Towson is a hub for entertainment, with plenty of options from outdoor recreation to retail and even historic sightseeing. The city is particularly lauded for its outdoor spaces, with a number of different parks available. The 500-acre Lake Roland Park is a local gem for kayaking, canoeing, or enjoying other recreational activities. Meadowood Regional Park, which encompasses trails, meadows, and wetlands, is great for wildlife-spotting.

If you're looking to do some shopping, head to Towson Town Center, where you'll find over 180 different shops and department stores. SECU Arena, part of Towson University, is a local hub for everything from sporting games to concerts. With both Towson University and Goucher College in town, you'll find a strong sense of community here, with plenty of fun university and city-run events bringing locals and visitors together, like the Towson Fall Festival, complete with food trucks, live music, craft vendors, and more, to the Towson Farmers Market, which runs on Thursdays from June through November.

If you're craving some history, Towson has plenty of that, too. Check out treasured city landmarks like the Jacob House log cabin, built around the 1840s by a freed enslaved person, located in the Historic East Towson neighborhood, a historically Black community that dates back to the 1820s. The Hampton National Historic Site, a former plantation, is another fascinating location to learn more about Towson's past — the grounds include the mansion, gardens, quarters of the enslaved, a family cemetery, farm buildings, and more. For more history in the area, don't miss Charles Street in Baltimore, one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture.