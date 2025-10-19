Maryland's Bustling Baltimore Suburb Is A Walkable College Town With Diverse Dining, Parks, And Entertainment
From one-of-a-kind beachy state parks to charming Chesapeake Bay towns, Maryland has tons to offer visitors. One of its most underrated destinations, however, is a vibrant suburb just a short drive away from Baltimore. Whether you're looking for a quick city break with all the amenities of a larger city or are just seeking a more relaxed home base for your Baltimore vacation, Towson has it all. With lots of dining and things to do, this college town is the perfect laid-back Maryland getaway.
To stay right in Towson, the 3-star Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel is an excellent choice. The well-rated hotel offers features like an indoor pool, two on-site restaurants, a fitness center, and a lounge. From Baltimore International Airport, Towson can be reached in 30 to 45 minutes by car, depending on traffic. Towson is walkable and well-connected by public transportation, so if you'd rather ditch the car, then you can easily take a one-hour tram ride through Maryland Transit, directly from the airport into the city.
Towson's dining scene
Baltimore is one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, so it's only fitting that its surrounding suburbs like Towson have unmatched food scenes as well. With its walkable downtown, find the best of Towson's diverse dining scene just steps away. You'll find a variety of different cuisines available right in town, from Spice and Dice Thai Kitchen to Red Pepper Sichuan Bistro. "Red Pepper is ridiculously good. They come the closest to the N.Y. and S.F. Chinatowns," said one Redditor in r/baltimore.
Michael's Cafe is a local gem that's been serving its contemporary American dishes for over 40 years (its Chesapeake crab dip is particularly popular). For casual yet still upscale seafood, Bluestone is another favorite, with dishes like crab cakes and firecracker salmon. And if you're craving a cheesesteak, The Real Thing is one of the best spots in the state, according to one Redditor in r/baltimore who calls it "the go-to."
What to do in Towson
Towson is a hub for entertainment, with plenty of options from outdoor recreation to retail and even historic sightseeing. The city is particularly lauded for its outdoor spaces, with a number of different parks available. The 500-acre Lake Roland Park is a local gem for kayaking, canoeing, or enjoying other recreational activities. Meadowood Regional Park, which encompasses trails, meadows, and wetlands, is great for wildlife-spotting.
If you're looking to do some shopping, head to Towson Town Center, where you'll find over 180 different shops and department stores. SECU Arena, part of Towson University, is a local hub for everything from sporting games to concerts. With both Towson University and Goucher College in town, you'll find a strong sense of community here, with plenty of fun university and city-run events bringing locals and visitors together, like the Towson Fall Festival, complete with food trucks, live music, craft vendors, and more, to the Towson Farmers Market, which runs on Thursdays from June through November.
If you're craving some history, Towson has plenty of that, too. Check out treasured city landmarks like the Jacob House log cabin, built around the 1840s by a freed enslaved person, located in the Historic East Towson neighborhood, a historically Black community that dates back to the 1820s. The Hampton National Historic Site, a former plantation, is another fascinating location to learn more about Towson's past — the grounds include the mansion, gardens, quarters of the enslaved, a family cemetery, farm buildings, and more. For more history in the area, don't miss Charles Street in Baltimore, one of the best places in the country to explore urban culture.