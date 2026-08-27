Indiana's Second-Best Destination To Retire Is A Midwest Darling With Charming Towns, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Retirement can come with its fair share of choices, including where to settle during these golden years. If you're looking for places around Indiana, you have a range of counties vying for your attention. But according to 2026 data from Niche, an online school and college finder platform, some counties stand out for retirees in particular. One of these, Warrick County, ranks as Indiana's second-best county for retirees thanks mainly to its large population of retirement-age residents, cost of living, the local climate, healthcare access, and entertainment.
Warrick County has long been a bit of a Midwest darling for older travelers and anyone looking to relocate. It was Niche's top Indiana county for retirees in 2025, according to Stacker, only falling one place in 2026. It even made local WKDQ headlines way back in 2019 for being the best place to retire in Indiana according to a no longer accessible 24/7 Wall St. study. So, it has seemingly possessed the goods for retirees for a while now, with Indiana's untaxed Social Security income to boot.
While it may appear quite small and unassuming at first glance, Warrick County reveals a lot of alluring elements the closer you look. Its southernmost border hugs the Ohio River, while its central and northern parts offer inviting rural communities, golf courses, state recreation areas, wildlife preserves, and various other opportunities for embracing the outdoors. Its larger communities, such as Newburgh and Boonville, also have historic downtowns where old-world architecture meets modern shopping and dining. All this combined gives retirees many outlets for establishing routine, community, and active lifestyles.
Life in Warrick County's welcoming towns
Retirees have a few main towns in Warrick County they can visit before deciding where to settle down. Newburgh is a small town that puts you right on the Ohio River. This is the county's oldest town, dating to 1803. You can really feel this history as you explore downtown, where preserved buildings now house local restaurants and stores. Pop into Sweet Emotions to browse affordable and natural skincare products, from men's shampoo to soaps and lotions. JO+CO is another boutique downtown selling women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. Newburgh typically stays warm enough for walking between April and October. This is fortunate, because the Newburgh Rivertown Trail is lovely for accessing many of the town's parks and soaking up river views. Newburgh also holds various community events perfect for feeling connected, such as river sweeps to preserve the Ohio River and the Summer Concert Series at the riverfront Allen Family Amphitheater.
Lynnville is another town worth exploring, this time on Warrick's northern county line. Hello Nation published a digital magazine featuring Lynnville and its beautiful outdoors, small-town charm, and supportive neighbors. "Lynnville's rich heritage breathes life into its vibrant community events, strengthening ties among residents and creating lasting memories," the e-zine said. Lynnville Community Center is a big proponent of community events, organizing town-wide yard sales, summer bingo, and workshops.
Retirees looking for a larger hub might want to check out Boonville, a peaceful city with small-town charm, lake parks, and friendly vibes. It's second only to Newburgh on Niche's list of top places to retire in Warrick County. It also has many shops around downtown, which is a walkable few blocks either side of the grand, yellow-brick Warrick County Government courthouse. Village Mercantile stocks beautiful fabrics for quilting. Camilla's Closet, meanwhile, sells a range of pre-loved designer fashion.
Outdoor therapy in Warrick County
If you prefer to relax while outdoors, head to Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area, about 15 minutes from Chandler. This 2,500-acre-plus preserve offers 20 fishing pits where you can reel in largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and muskie. Retirees can also stretch their legs on backcountry hiking trails (just wear bright colors during hunting season), forage for mushrooms and berries, and kayak or canoe in the pits. Interlake Off-Road State Recreation Area, 10 minutes from Lynnville, also facilitates outdoor appreciation with adventurous off-roading in a former coal mine. Don't worry, it's not all pedal to the metal here. The recreation area also offers fishing and paddling in 17 lakes, various trails for hiking and horseback riding, and mushroom foraging.
You can reach Warrick County by flying into Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) from a handful of U.S. cities and driving about 25 minutes to Newburgh or Boonville. You can base yourself in Evansville, a riverfront hub with big festivals, while exploring. Alternatively, stay just over the Ohio River in Owensboro, which is actually one of Kentucky's top places to retire (just in case Indiana doesn't suit your needs).