Indiana's Second-Best Destination To Retire Is A Midwest Darling With Charming Towns, Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Retirement can come with its fair share of choices, including where to settle during these golden years. If you're looking for places around Indiana, you have a range of counties vying for your attention. But according to 2026 data from Niche, an online school and college finder platform, some counties stand out for retirees in particular. One of these, Warrick County, ranks as Indiana's second-best county for retirees thanks mainly to its large population of retirement-age residents, cost of living, the local climate, healthcare access, and entertainment.

Warrick County has long been a bit of a Midwest darling for older travelers and anyone looking to relocate. It was Niche's top Indiana county for retirees in 2025, according to Stacker, only falling one place in 2026. It even made local WKDQ headlines way back in 2019 for being the best place to retire in Indiana according to a no longer accessible 24/7 Wall St. study. So, it has seemingly possessed the goods for retirees for a while now, with Indiana's untaxed Social Security income to boot.

While it may appear quite small and unassuming at first glance, Warrick County reveals a lot of alluring elements the closer you look. Its southernmost border hugs the Ohio River, while its central and northern parts offer inviting rural communities, golf courses, state recreation areas, wildlife preserves, and various other opportunities for embracing the outdoors. Its larger communities, such as Newburgh and Boonville, also have historic downtowns where old-world architecture meets modern shopping and dining. All this combined gives retirees many outlets for establishing routine, community, and active lifestyles.