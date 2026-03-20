One Of Kentucky's Top Places To Retire Offers Small-City Comfort, A Charming Riverwalk, And Soulful Food

Owensboro is considered Western Kentucky's culinary and cultural hub. Since it's the host of the BBQ & Barrels festival, you can expect melt-in-your-mouth barbecue restaurants around the city. Old Hickory Bar-B-Que is a local favorite that's been serving the community since 1918. This establishment is the 2026 Quality Business Award winner for the "Best BBQ Restaurant in Owensboro," with a rating of more than 95%. Many customers speak highly of the burgoo, a frontier-style, must-try stew in Kentucky, according to Southern Living. As for meat selection, mutton is the way to go, according to multiple Google reviewers.

More soul food awaits at Ole South Barbeque. Rated 4.4 on Google, this barbecue joint is also known for its mutton. Whether you come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you're sure to find dishes that are "amazing, seasoned perfectly, and great," as one customer described. Make sure to leave room for dessert, as they have a bar full of sweet treats. If you're craving steak and seafood in a more casual setting, get a table at City Walk of Owensboro. Housed in a historic, 124-year-old building, City Walk dishes up high-quality cuts of sirloin and ribeye. Customers recommend trying the catfish — with one person claiming "...it was the best catfish I've ever eaten."

Meanwhile, the family-owned Jamaican Yard Vibes brings a different kind of meaty flavor to Owensboro. With a 4.8 Google rating, you can sample authentic Jamaican dishes, such as curry goat, jerk chicken, and oxtail, which one person said is the "best in Western Kentucky." Another returning customer wrote, "The portions are huge, the taste is great, and the service is friendly."