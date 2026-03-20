One Of Kentucky's Top Places To Retire Offers Small-City Comfort, A Charming Riverwalk, And Soulful Food
As your golden years approach, there are a few questions to ask yourself, especially if you're considering retiring in another country. Then again, the risks that come with retiring abroad might discourage you, so you go back to researching U.S. destinations. The Bluegrass State has a number of cities ideal for retirement, one of them being Owensboro. As the fourth most populous city in Kentucky, this is one of the top places to retire thanks to a multitude of advantages. With a low cost of living compared to the national average, retirees can spend their twilight years with the comforts of a city that's small enough to enjoy on foot.
Located on the Ohio River near the border with Indiana, Owensboro is home to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The medical center is equipped with a neuro-diagnostics area, an outpatient diagnostics facility, and other wards that seniors might require for health-related services. Despite the top-notch amenities, the riverfront gem still has a small-town vibe to it. The city is dotted with several parks, where you can go for jogs, strolls, picnics, or enjoy quality time with grandchildren. Smothers Park, in particular, has a charming riverwalk, with scenic views of the river and Glover Cary Bridge. If all these factors aren't convincing, Owensboro's cuisine might make you cave. From juicy barbecues and delicious seafood to handheld burgers and chicken wings, every meal will satisfy both your stomach and soul. Not only that, but every May, the city hosts its annual food festival, BBQ & Barrels.
Where to eat in Owensboro, Kentucky
Owensboro is considered Western Kentucky's culinary and cultural hub. Since it's the host of the BBQ & Barrels festival, you can expect melt-in-your-mouth barbecue restaurants around the city. Old Hickory Bar-B-Que is a local favorite that's been serving the community since 1918. This establishment is the 2026 Quality Business Award winner for the "Best BBQ Restaurant in Owensboro," with a rating of more than 95%. Many customers speak highly of the burgoo, a frontier-style, must-try stew in Kentucky, according to Southern Living. As for meat selection, mutton is the way to go, according to multiple Google reviewers.
More soul food awaits at Ole South Barbeque. Rated 4.4 on Google, this barbecue joint is also known for its mutton. Whether you come for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you're sure to find dishes that are "amazing, seasoned perfectly, and great," as one customer described. Make sure to leave room for dessert, as they have a bar full of sweet treats. If you're craving steak and seafood in a more casual setting, get a table at City Walk of Owensboro. Housed in a historic, 124-year-old building, City Walk dishes up high-quality cuts of sirloin and ribeye. Customers recommend trying the catfish — with one person claiming "...it was the best catfish I've ever eaten."
Meanwhile, the family-owned Jamaican Yard Vibes brings a different kind of meaty flavor to Owensboro. With a 4.8 Google rating, you can sample authentic Jamaican dishes, such as curry goat, jerk chicken, and oxtail, which one person said is the "best in Western Kentucky." Another returning customer wrote, "The portions are huge, the taste is great, and the service is friendly."
Things to Do in Owensboro, Kentucky
While you'll have plenty of time to check out Owensboro's eateries during your retirement years, don't forget to revel in the city's laid-back charm while you're at it. Make your way to Smothers Park, nestled along the Ohio riverbank. Grandchildren can burn off energy at the playground, splash around the fountains on warm days, and admire the art and quirky sculptures in the park. Spend afternoons strolling along the park's riverwalk. Stretching for 0.8 miles, this easy loop is a wonderful way to soak in the river views. The paved path is wheelchair-friendly, with certain sections featuring railings. Moreover, seniors can enter the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden for a discounted $5 fee. This verdant attraction boasts 12 themed gardens with a variety of flora.
Retiring in the Bluegrass State also means visiting the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Located just steps away from the riverfront park, the museum has displays on the origins of the genre, how bluegrass festivals emerged, and how it has evolved over the years. The most famous exhibit, though, is the Hall of Fame itself, which pays homage to the artists who shaped bluegrass music. The museum has rotating exhibitions, so be sure to check the calendar before stopping by. Speaking of music, every June, ROMP Festival brings in tens of thousands of attendees to enjoy four days of bluegrass music. You can reach Owensboro from Louisville, one of America's friendliest cities, within about an hour and 45 minutes, while the drive from Evansville, Indiana, takes just 45 minutes.