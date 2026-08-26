Wyoming's Underrated Hot Springs State Park Is A Perfect Cody Day Trip With Trails And A Bathhouse

The first thing that stands out to visitors when they first enter the park is the unique terraces that are situated on the Bighorn River. The formations are striking and can feel out of place in a state that features towns such as Cody, home to rodeos and cowboy culture. Before reaching the terraces, visitors will first encounter the Tepee Fountain, a mineral dome that was constructed to vent hot mineral water in 1909, per The Historical Marker Database. When the water bubbled over the pyramid, it cooled, creating a travertine (a natural limestone formed by precipitation from mineral hot springs) effect. The Tepee Fountain is located just to the side of the Bighorn River, off Pioneer Road.

After visiting the Tepee Fountain, visitors can walk for about six minutes to reach the park's main ecological attraction: the Rainbow Terraces. These were created by the Big Spring, the largest mineral hot spring in the world (via World Record Academy). For the best view, you can walk around the Terrace Walk loop, which surrounds the Rainbow Terraces. The terraces were formed by the mineral-rich water that flows through the park, with water temperatures reaching 135 degrees as it crests over the terraces. Near the Rainbow Terraces is the Swinging Bridge, which allows visitors to cross the river and enjoy views of both the Bighorn River and the terraces.