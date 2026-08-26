Wyoming's Underrated Hot Springs State Park Is A Perfect Cody Day Trip With Trails And A Bathhouse
When tourists think of Wyoming as a vacation destination, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks are often the first places that come to mind. While visitors come to these parks to see Old Faithful and stunning mountain peaks, there is much more to the Equality State beyond its famous national parks. This is where Wyoming's 12 state parks enter the picture, which are just as picturesque and ecologically diverse as Yellowstone and Grand Teton, but cost less to visit. One of these underrated state parks lies about 181 miles from Yellowstone's main entrance and features striking rock formations and naturally heated, therapeutic waters: Hot Springs State Park.
Located in the town of Thermopolis, nearly 85 miles south of and under a 2-hour drive from the historic cowboy town of Cody, Hot Springs State Park is Wyoming's oldest state park, created as a reserve in 1897. Known for its otherworldly landscape, it's a place to witness water flowing over terraces at a boiling temperature, bathe in triple-digit waters, and hike through unusual terrain. In short, Hot Springs State Park offers something for everyone.
Beautifully strange terraces and fountains at Hot Springs State Park
The first thing that stands out to visitors when they first enter the park is the unique terraces that are situated on the Bighorn River. The formations are striking and can feel out of place in a state that features towns such as Cody, home to rodeos and cowboy culture. Before reaching the terraces, visitors will first encounter the Tepee Fountain, a mineral dome that was constructed to vent hot mineral water in 1909, per The Historical Marker Database. When the water bubbled over the pyramid, it cooled, creating a travertine (a natural limestone formed by precipitation from mineral hot springs) effect. The Tepee Fountain is located just to the side of the Bighorn River, off Pioneer Road.
After visiting the Tepee Fountain, visitors can walk for about six minutes to reach the park's main ecological attraction: the Rainbow Terraces. These were created by the Big Spring, the largest mineral hot spring in the world (via World Record Academy). For the best view, you can walk around the Terrace Walk loop, which surrounds the Rainbow Terraces. The terraces were formed by the mineral-rich water that flows through the park, with water temperatures reaching 135 degrees as it crests over the terraces. Near the Rainbow Terraces is the Swinging Bridge, which allows visitors to cross the river and enjoy views of both the Bighorn River and the terraces.
Hiking trails and soaking in therapeutic waters
While the unique terraces shaped by the river's mineral water are the main attractions at Hot Springs State Park, there are plenty of other recreational options. The park has over 6 miles of hiking trails that wind through its distinctive landscape. The Spirit Trail is a loop that takes hikers near Spirit Hole, a sinkhole where hot mineral water first emerged, and the Black Sulphur Spring, which features warm sulfur water believed to have healing properties, per Evendo. Other trails include the Monument Hill Trail, less than a 0.4-mile trail that takes hikers to the top of the namesake hill, and the T Hill and Rim Loop, a 2.9 mile hike that offers visitors an expansive view of the town of Thermopolis, which has become an idyllic retirement destination, and the Wind River Canyon.
A notable feature of Hot Springs State Park is the bathhouse located at the visitor information center. Admission is free, and the water within the bathhouse is kept at 104 degrees for therapeutic bathing. Admission to Hot Springs State Park is $7 at the time of writing, and the road to the park is considered one of Wyoming's most scenic routes. A trip along the Wind River Canyon Scenic Byway is highly recommended to see impressive rock formations and visit nearby attractions like Boysen State Park, home to the Boysen Reservoir.