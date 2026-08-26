Illinois' Ethereal Waterfall Swimming Hole Could Pass For A Tropical Getaway (And It's An Easy St. Louis Day Trip)

For a Southern Illinois day trip, the Kinkaid Lake Spillway offers something a little more exotic-feeling than a typical lakefront picnic. Below the dam that formed Kinkaid Lake, the Spillway features a multilevel cascade over several sandstone tiers. The waterfall isn't enormous, but its prize is the deep swimming hole it spills into. That view of a tiered waterfall plunging directly into a rocky swimming hole wrapped in foliage is something that you might associate with, say, the Pools of 'Ohe'o in Hawaii rather than the Midwest. Beyond the waterfall, the lake itself and the dense greenery of the Shawnee National Forest surrounding it add to the area's otherworldly scenery. Nevertheless, it's all a doable day trip from St. Louis — a little under two hours away by car.

After Kinkaid Lake was created in the 1960s when the dam was built across Kinkaid Creek, the Spillway was added to accommodate overflow. Water now runs over the Spillway's staircase of sandstone shelves before collecting in a rocky-bottomed pool at the base. The tiered cascade gives a tropical-waterfall feel that's made all the more pronounced when surrounding greenery is thick in summer and butterflies flit around the falls. One visitor specifically noted seeing "bright yellow butterflies" and "fish swimming in the clear water." Southern Illinois Tourism reports that the pool's depth varies seasonally, but summer depths reach about 12 to 15 feet, enough to jump into. One Google Maps reviewer described the swimming hole: "Absolutely gorgeous, clear water, an amazing waterfall and plenty of places to sit and swim [and] climb."