Illinois' Laidback College City Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With Lakeside Fun
Home to Southern Illinois University and just 15 minutes away from one of Illinois' best state parks with thrilling outdoor adventures, Carbondale promises the ultimate blend of magnetic collegiate energy and tranquil nature escapes. And although some of the bigger nearby cities like St. Louis are over an hour away, the college hub is still pretty well-connected. Carbondale is easily accessible from St. Louis' MidAmerica Airport or by Interstate 57, if you're driving. While most visitors opt for the latter, especially since having a car makes it easier to explore everything the region has to offer, Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses also pass through the city.
Once here, there's a lot to see and do. Between Cedar Lake (where you can canoe and kayak), the lush Evergreen Park, the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge, the Giant City State Park, free community concerts, and several local museums, you'll be spoiled for choice. Just keep in mind that summer and fall are probably the best seasons to come if you're looking forward to all the concerts, warm lake days, and outdoor adventures. With that said, winter is quieter and perfect for museum visits and sports events at SIU, so choose wisely. Another quick tip: Try to come mid-week if possible, as weekends can get a bit chaotic, especially during the academic year.
Carbondale's youthful energy and family‑friendly vibe
Carbondale's historic downtown and nearby college campus blend to create a walkable haven that never fails to keep you entertained. SIU's Brown Bag Concerts (held on Wednesdays) and Sunset Concerts (on Thursdays), for example, are unmissable. They bring free live music and food trucks to the Town Square and campus, creating the perfect way for families, students, and visitors to enjoy the warm-weather evenings without breaking the bank. The local scene is livelier than you'd think, too, complete with art galleries, events like the Off the Rails Concert Series, and great, reasonably priced restaurants.
Think places like Harbaugh's Cafe, a classic breakfast and lunch joint loved for its amazing service and even better food. The French toast, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, and corned beef hash, in particular, come highly recommended. And if you're looking for a good bar, PK's is the way to go. Two things to keep in mind, though: Get one of its delicious smash burgers, and bring cash because the restaurant doesn't accept any other form of payment.
While exploring the local bars and restaurants is a necessity, try to make time for some of Carbondale's must-see attractions. The Science Center (especially great for families with children) and the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, home to some of the most engaging rotating exhibits on local heritage, need to be two of the first items on your itinerary. History lovers should also make the one-hour drive to Shawneetown, one of Illinois' oldest communities that's packed with historic charm. Boo Castle Park is another unmissable highlight. A whimsical playground created by local artisans, this is a wonderful place to visit with little ones who'll love climbing among all the life-sized sculptures and figures.
Lakeside fun and outdoor adventures in Carbondale
Just 12 miles southwest of downtown, you'll find Cedar Lake, a 1,750‑acre reservoir perfect for paddling and fishing. On the north end, there's even a public beach called Poplar Camp, which, while small, comes highly reviewed for its cleanliness, crystal-clear waters, ample parking space, convenient washrooms, and reasonable prices. The beach is also family-friendly, just don't try to go too early in the day because it opens at 11 a.m. From here, you can kayak and boat, not to mention there are plenty of forested hiking and biking routes nearby, giving everyone the opportunity to craft their perfect lake day.
Anglers and paddlers will love the Carbondale City Reservoir, a shallow 135‑acre lake right next to Evergreen Park, another nearby gem with sports fields, trails, and playgrounds that's open from dawn until sunset. But going back to the City Reservoir, if you choose to go there, keep in mind that no gas motors are allowed. While this might seem limiting at first, it's exactly what makes this space so ideal for teaching children or even beginners of all ages how to fish.
Want to go a step further? The nearby Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge and Giant City State Park promise sandstone bluff hikes and woodland trails to help you get even more in touch with the local nature. And if you're willing to drive about 50 minutes, you might want to add Cache River State Natural Area to the itinerary, too. This mysterious bayou is a shady, green cypress swamp considered "one of nature's masterpieces."