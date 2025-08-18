Illinois' Laidback College City Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With Lakeside Fun

Carbondale's historic downtown and nearby college campus blend to create a walkable haven that never fails to keep you entertained. SIU's Brown Bag Concerts (held on Wednesdays) and Sunset Concerts (on Thursdays), for example, are unmissable. They bring free live music and food trucks to the Town Square and campus, creating the perfect way for families, students, and visitors to enjoy the warm-weather evenings without breaking the bank. The local scene is livelier than you'd think, too, complete with art galleries, events like the Off the Rails Concert Series, and great, reasonably priced restaurants.

Think places like Harbaugh's Cafe, a classic breakfast and lunch joint loved for its amazing service and even better food. The French toast, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, and corned beef hash, in particular, come highly recommended. And if you're looking for a good bar, PK's is the way to go. Two things to keep in mind, though: Get one of its delicious smash burgers, and bring cash because the restaurant doesn't accept any other form of payment.

While exploring the local bars and restaurants is a necessity, try to make time for some of Carbondale's must-see attractions. The Science Center (especially great for families with children) and the African American Museum of Southern Illinois, home to some of the most engaging rotating exhibits on local heritage, need to be two of the first items on your itinerary. History lovers should also make the one-hour drive to Shawneetown, one of Illinois' oldest communities that's packed with historic charm. Boo Castle Park is another unmissable highlight. A whimsical playground created by local artisans, this is a wonderful place to visit with little ones who'll love climbing among all the life-sized sculptures and figures.