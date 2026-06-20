The Midwest's 10 Most Beautiful Beaches For Warm-Weather Summer Fun On Lake Michigan
The Midwest can be a sweltering place in summer. When the sun comes out full force, and the humid air envelops you, a backyard pool will do in a pinch. But if you're lucky, you live somewhere near the sparkling-cold waters of Lake Michigan, and you can skedaddle to one of its beautiful beaches for a reprieve.
Fortunately, Lake Michigan has more than 1,600 miles of shoreline across four states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana — and enough beaches that you could probably visit a different one every day for years. Some of these beaches are more picturesque than others. In fact, some are so stunning, you won't believe they're in the Midwest. Picture long stretches of golden sand, clear turquoise waters, and breathtaking, expansive views.
We've done the research and narrowed down a list of the 10 most beautiful beaches on Lake Michigan, supported by accolades from national media publications like USA Today and Good Morning America. These beaches are scattered across four states, tucked around all sides of the lake. From urban stretches of coast to rural beauties inside national parks, each offers something unique. The beaches we chose also offer a variety of fun summer activities, from swimming to building rock castles and playing beach volleyball to taking walks with views of city skylines and iconic lighthouses.
Platte River Point Beach, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Michigan
Good Morning America once called the surreal Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore the "Most Beautiful Place in America," and Tripadvisor awarded it the No. 4 spot on its Traveler's Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches 2026. Sleeping Bear boasts 35 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, with dunes as tall as 450 feet and several stunning beaches. Platte River Point Beach is one well-loved spot with dune views and clear blue waters. Here, children can enjoy playing in the shallow waters where the Platte River meets the lake.
Oval Beach, Saugatuck, Michigan
Another winner of numerous accolades, Oval Beach snagged the No. 2 spot for "Best U.S. Lake Beach" in the USA Today 10Best awards for 2026. Located in Saugatuck, a storybook harbor town on Michigan's art coast, the wide, dune-backed beach is celebrated for its soft sand and breathtaking sunset views over the lake. With its shallow entry, the beach's swimming area is perfect for people of all ages. A picnic area, concession stand, and hiking trails winding through the dunes and forest round out Oval Beach's offerings.
Bradford Beach, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee, Wisconsin: a beach town? Yes. The New York Times included it on its list of five global cities with great beaches. Bradford Beach is the city's biggest and busiest swath of Lake Michigan beach, blending abundant sand, gorgeous lake views, and an unparalleled energy.
On warm days, residents and visitors gather here to play soccer, volleyball, and frisbee and to attend live-music events like the Bloom Beach Festival. When it's time to relax and refuel, tropical drinks and other refreshments are available at on-site tiki huts.
Schoolhouse Beach, Washington Island, Wisconsin
Schoolhouse Beach on Washington Island, Wisconsin, is purported to have the clearest water in the U.S., according to a 2023 study by digital travel planning firm Florida Panhandle. They found that over 33% of publicly available travel reviews of the beach noted its clear water. This beach is also entirely sand-free, covered end to end with smooth, limestone pebbles. Visitors can swim in its turquoise waters or enjoy a picnic near where the old schoolhouse once stood.
Warren Dunes State Park, Sawyer, Michigan
Voted one of the "Best Beaches in Michigan" by USA Today, get ready for more golden sand — 3 miles of it — and more towering dunes at Michigan's Warren Dunes State Park. The tallness and steepness of the dunes here make them popular with sand sledders and sand boarders.
There are also 6 miles of hiking trails through the park's forests and wetlands, which are a haven for birds, butterflies, and other wildlife. If you decide you just can't pull yourself away from the pretty views, the park also has both campgrounds and cabins for overnight guests.
Ludington State Park Beach, Hamlin, Michigan
Another gorgeous gem, Ludington State Park, is one of the most popular recreation areas in Michigan. It encompasses the 5.5-mile-long beach of the same name, punctuated by the striking black-and-white striped Big Sable Point Lighthouse.
The park has concessions, a spacious visitor center, a beach house with aquariums and interpretive displays, and campgrounds and cabins for overnight guests. Inland from the beach, a network of walking trails winds through the park's grassy dunes, marshlands, and hardwood forests, and an adjacent river and lake provide more opportunities for watersports.
North Beach Park, Racine, Wisconsin
Named one of the "Best Freshwater Beaches in America" by USA Today, North Beach Park is an award-winning beach situated between Chicago and Milwaukee. With its wide, white sands and sparkling-clean waters, it gets points for both beauty and cleanliness. It was the first Wisconsin beach to be certified as a Blue Wave clean beach by the National Clean Beaches Coalition.
Google reviews speak highly of swimming in the clean waters here in the presence of well-trained lifeguards. The beach also has a noticeably upbeat vibe, with a whimsical children's park, sand volleyball courts, and live music from June through August.
North Avenue Beach, Chicago, Illinois
The only Illinois location on our list, North Avenue Beach, is among the most popular beaches in Chicago, and for good reason — the skyline views from this arc of sand are spectacular. With the constant buzz from the country's third-largest city, this beach is often packed to the gills on weekends and holidays. That said, North Avenue Beach is a great place to people-watch and hang out on a glorious summer day. Stroll, take a dip, play volleyball, and grab refreshments when you need them at Castaways Bar and Grill.
West Beach, Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana
Discover more dunes at the only national park on our list, Indiana Dunes National Park. The beauty of the dunescape here rivals its Michigan counterparts with more than 15 miles of sandy shoreline and eight beaches. All the beaches here are beautiful, but West Beach and its Dune Succession Trail are said to offer some of the finest views. Voted the "Runner-Up Best Lake Beach" for 2026 and "Best Lake Beach" in 2025 by USA Today, you'll find plenty of parking at this popular spot and a concession stand to keep rumbling bellies happy.
Holland State Park Beach, Holland, Michigan
Michigan's Holland State Park Beach is less than 22 miles north of Oval Beach and is also a place of surreal beauty along Lake Michigan. The striking views of the crimson lighthouse, however, set this beach apart. "Big Red" is actually the most photographed lighthouse in the state of Michigan.
The beach itself is large and clean, with soft white sand, but beyond the beach, more beauty and fun await. The park has trails, a playground, and two campgrounds, all bordering lovely Lake Macatawa, which is connected to Lake Michigan via a short channel.