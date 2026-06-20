The Midwest's 10 Most Beautiful Beaches For Warm-Weather Summer Fun On Lake Michigan

The Midwest can be a sweltering place in summer. When the sun comes out full force, and the humid air envelops you, a backyard pool will do in a pinch. But if you're lucky, you live somewhere near the sparkling-cold waters of Lake Michigan, and you can skedaddle to one of its beautiful beaches for a reprieve.

Fortunately, Lake Michigan has more than 1,600 miles of shoreline across four states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana — and enough beaches that you could probably visit a different one every day for years. Some of these beaches are more picturesque than others. In fact, some are so stunning, you won't believe they're in the Midwest. Picture long stretches of golden sand, clear turquoise waters, and breathtaking, expansive views.

We've done the research and narrowed down a list of the 10 most beautiful beaches on Lake Michigan, supported by accolades from national media publications like USA Today and Good Morning America. These beaches are scattered across four states, tucked around all sides of the lake. From urban stretches of coast to rural beauties inside national parks, each offers something unique. The beaches we chose also offer a variety of fun summer activities, from swimming to building rock castles and playing beach volleyball to taking walks with views of city skylines and iconic lighthouses.