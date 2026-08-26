Near Oklahoma City Is A Scenic Artificial Lake For Fishing, Boating, And Camping

With more than 200 artificial bodies of water, Oklahoma holds the highest number of such reservoirs of any state in the country. Most of these were built for flood control and drought insurance, but occasionally doubled for recreation. One example, nestled in the heart of the state, is a scenic lake that might intrigue you with its offerings. Just a 20-minute drive from Oklahoma City is Lake Stanley Draper, providing a "perfect backdrop for a peaceful day outdoors," one past visitor wrote on Google Reviews. Featuring a water surface of nearly 3,000 acres, this artificial reservoir allows visitors to engage in diverse land and water activities. With a 32-mile shoreline, there's enough room to roam freely and glide across the water.

Built in 1962, Lake Stanley Draper is named after Stanley Carlisle Draper, also known as "Mr. Chamber of Commerce" for his consistent and enduring role in preparing Oklahoma City for the future. While the reservoir was built for pipeline integration, people have since used it for lake getaways. Boating and water sports opportunities are abundant, with four boat ramps providing easy water access. Several species of fish live in the lake, so don't forget your rod at home. Whether you go for a leisurely ride or a fishing excursion, you can cruise on the lake from multiple points.

While you can head back to Oklahoma City for accommodation, the lake has a primitive campground for those who wish to rough it out in nature. Turn your day visit into an overnight escape to continue the fun the following day. Besides, there are a few multi-use trails worth exploring while you're there.