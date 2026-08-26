Near Oklahoma City Is A Scenic Artificial Lake For Fishing, Boating, And Camping
With more than 200 artificial bodies of water, Oklahoma holds the highest number of such reservoirs of any state in the country. Most of these were built for flood control and drought insurance, but occasionally doubled for recreation. One example, nestled in the heart of the state, is a scenic lake that might intrigue you with its offerings. Just a 20-minute drive from Oklahoma City is Lake Stanley Draper, providing a "perfect backdrop for a peaceful day outdoors," one past visitor wrote on Google Reviews. Featuring a water surface of nearly 3,000 acres, this artificial reservoir allows visitors to engage in diverse land and water activities. With a 32-mile shoreline, there's enough room to roam freely and glide across the water.
Built in 1962, Lake Stanley Draper is named after Stanley Carlisle Draper, also known as "Mr. Chamber of Commerce" for his consistent and enduring role in preparing Oklahoma City for the future. While the reservoir was built for pipeline integration, people have since used it for lake getaways. Boating and water sports opportunities are abundant, with four boat ramps providing easy water access. Several species of fish live in the lake, so don't forget your rod at home. Whether you go for a leisurely ride or a fishing excursion, you can cruise on the lake from multiple points.
While you can head back to Oklahoma City for accommodation, the lake has a primitive campground for those who wish to rough it out in nature. Turn your day visit into an overnight escape to continue the fun the following day. Besides, there are a few multi-use trails worth exploring while you're there.
Enjoy camping and water-based recreation at Lake Stanley Draper
Camping at Lake Stanley Draper offers a rustic and affordable overnight experience. On the southwest side of the lake, you'll find 32 primitive sites — open to the public from April 1 to mid-November. Before claiming a spot, head to the marina to obtain a camping permit, which costs $8 a night at the time of writing. While you can bring your RV or trailer, remember that utility hookups are not available. One site accommodates up to eight campers across two tents or one RV and one tent. There's also a limit of two parked vehicles per site. As for facilities, you have access to portapotties and drinking water only. But even if you're roughing it, you can improve your outdoor adventure with these DIY camping hacks from Reddit.
Getting on the water is easy. Stop at the Lake Stanley Draper Marina for fishing and boating permits and equipment needs. All kinds of boats are allowed on the lake. You can rent out kayaks on an hourly basis or for the whole day — amateurs can sign up for lessons. There are inflatable rowing craft rentals as well. For setting afloat, the lake is dotted with four boat ramps. The lake is great for jet skiing, sailing, and water-skiing — albeit the coves are a no-ski zone. However, swimming is not allowed at Lake Stanley Draper.
Anglers can cast a line from six piers scattered along the shoreline or take a boat out on the water. The lake is teeming with a dozen fish species, such as channel and flathead catfish, largemouth and spotted bass, and white crappie. You'll catch green and redear sunfish, walleye, and common carp, too.
Other outdoor activities at Lake Stanley Draper
As exciting as lake recreation is, don't skip the trails surrounding the reservoir, one of which was called "an absolute must for cyclists" by one visitor on Google Reviews. Follow the bike path all the way around the lake, which takes you on a 13.7-mile journey. This trail features 754 feet of elevation gain, so it may not be the easiest if this is your first time riding. As you trace the Lake Stanley Draper shoreline, you'll bike past trees, colorful wildflowers, and see wildlife along the way. If possible, take the trail during sunset to see the colors reflecting on the water. Given that bikepacking is becoming wildly popular in America, you can pedal along the lake and then end your route at the campground.
You can also go horseback riding here. The equestrian loop trail explores the northern shore, stretching for 7.7 miles. This trail has an elevation gain of 272 feet. As you traverse the path, you'll go through shaded sections in the woods and sunny areas by the lakefront, where you can observe creatures like opossums.
Even ATV enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite pastime at the reservoir. Situated on the lake's southwest side is Crosstimbers ORV Park, where you have 55 miles of dirt trails to discover. The tracks accommodate both seasoned and amateur riders — some are specifically designed for motorcycles. Obtain a permit and challenge yourself with the more technical routes. Better yet, practice along the beginner-friendly tracks for a fun ride. Don't let Lake Stanley Draper be your only waterfront getaway in the area — outside Oklahoma City is the sleepy storybook town of Prague, with peaceful lakeside camping and tasty treats.