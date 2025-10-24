Outside Oklahoma City Is A Sleepy Storybook Locale With Peaceful Lakeside Camping And Tasty Treats

For a trip that mixes European history with small-town American life you can drive about an hour east of Oklahoma City (one of the most underrated stops on Route 66). Here you'll find the small town of Prague, a place with a story that began with the Land Run of 1891, which is slightly older than Oklahoma City's central neighborhood of Capitol View. The historic event opened the Sac and Fox Reservation lands for settlement, and Czech immigrants were among those who came to the area. They were looking for opportunities that were hard to find in their homelands of Bohemia and Moravia. The town was officially platted in 1902 and the early settlers named it Praha after the capital city of their former country, though the name was soon anglicized to Prague. A detail that separates it from its European namesake is the local pronunciation, which is "Prayg" (oftentimes described to rhyme with vague).

The town's overall storybook vibe comes from a combination of its cultural background, outdoor recreation, and tasty food. If you're looking for outdoor activity, your main spot will be Prague Lake, a large area that has camping facilities for both RVs and tents. The food scene is influenced by the town's origins, so you can find local bakeries producing traditional Czech pastries like kolaches. These fruit or cheese-filled sweet rolls are a major part of the town's annual Kolache Festival. The event, which started in the mid 1900s, happens on the first Saturday of May and now brings in thousands of people each year for the parade, music, and food.