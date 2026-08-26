North America's Oldest Passenger Train Highlights Canadian Communities With Historic Charm And Ethereal Views

Train travel was once the easiest way to transport people and goods long distances. These days we use cars and airplanes for that, but people still love a good old-fashioned train ride. When it's North America's oldest continuously operating named passenger train traveling through historic villages with stunning views of Canada, the experience is extra special. VIA Rail offers just that. It operates The Ocean, a train that takes travelers 840 miles from Montreal to Halifax. The entire trip takes about 24 hours (yep, it's an overnight train!), with plenty to see along the way.

This train's significance extends far beyond its status as one of the oldest on the continent. In the late 1800s, roads were less than ideal, and the newly formed Canadian Confederation needed a better way to connect the Maritime provinces with central Canada. A railway was required for this to happen, and the railway, in turn, helped spur the growth of towns and villages along its route, supporting settlement and industry across the region. In the early days it was known as the Intercolonial Railway. The Ocean began service in 1904, initially running along the Intercolonial Railway, which had been completed in the 1870s to link the Maritime provinces with central Canada.

Today, you can enjoy a scenic ride along the route by booking a seat on the train, but Sleeper Plus tickets provide sleeping accommodations, access to the dining car, and a more comfortable overnight experience. Fares vary depending on the time of year, class, and travel date, with Sleeper Plus costing considerably more than Economy. Trains run Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and you can purchase tickets online directly from VIA Rail.