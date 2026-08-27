Tucked Next To Downtown Springfield Is A Lovely Ozark Park With Scenic Wetlands, Fishing, And Hiking

Aside from being the Queen City of the Ozarks, Springfield, Missouri, is known as the birthplace of Route 66, the beloved "Mother Road" filled with neon signs, old-school diners, and tons of Americana charm. While downtown is a great place to grab a bite to eat and check out the quirky attractions, its natural Ozark landscapes are where the city really shines. Surrounded by more than 90 parks brimming with hiking trails and scenic waterways, Springfield has no shortage of places for outdoor recreation. For instance, on the outskirts of downtown sits Valley Water Mill Park, described as the most peaceful spot in Springfield by one Google user. Here, visitors enjoy taking breaks from the urban landscape to hike, fish, and soak up the beauty of the serene wetlands.

The park's history dates back over 175 years, when a dam was created to power McCracken Mill. Water from the site flows to Fulbright Spring, which historically served as the city's main supply even before City Utilities of Springfield bought the site. The dam was also rebuilt several times over the years. In 2006, the city, along with its partners, developed the park for recreation purposes as well as for educational and environmental protection. Today, the 70-acre park is also the site of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, a non-profit organization that protects water sources for Greene County residents. The committee has dubbed the park a "microcosm of the Ozarks" for its varied habitat, including flowing streams, springs, and karst topography.

Valley Water Mill Park is open from sunup to sundown, located roughly 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Springfield. Since there is no convenient public transportation to get here, visitors will need to drive or use a rideshare. For a free park near the city, it offers plenty to do and is a great place for a post-breakfast or midday walk.