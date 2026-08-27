Between LA And San Diego Is A Safe Suburb With Scenic Parks And Local Eats

In California, Orange County is a major draw for tourists who like Disneyland and the beach, but if you're priced out of the mouse house or simply aren't a beach person, is it worth your time? Absolutely. This scenic region's safe suburbs are packed with parks, trails, and tasty bites, and should definitely be on your radar, especially Mission Viejo. Consistently ranked as one of the safest cities in California, this former ranching community is considered one of the nation's largest single master-planned residential communities. Residents also benefit from recreational use of an artificial 124-acre lake that's not otherwise open to the public.

Visitors can find different ways to soak up fun and feel comfortable about it. When 58% of the state's population worries about their safety daily, per a Safewise 2026 report, the concept of feeling secure on your travels makes sense. The survey examined FBI crime data for 169 California cities, comparing violent and property crimes. Mission Viejo landed at No. 16, falling from 15 last year, with a violent crime rate of 0.98 incidents per 1,000 people, well below neighboring communities such as Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest, and Laguna Niguel. Its property crime rate is 11.87 per 1,000 residents, almost half the national rate.

A trip to Mission Viejo is straightforward, but this stretch is on one of America's busiest highways, so travel during less-congested hours. It's about 50 miles to LA, and a 75-mile drive south to San Diego. If you'd like to stay the night, lodging won't break the bank. There are several major chain hotels along Interstate 5, or try the Ayres Suites for its pool, gym, and free breakfast, with 4.5 stars on Google Maps.