Between Blackpool And The Forest Of Bowland Is A Charming Medieval Town Full Of Shops And Walkable Streets

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The Lancaster Canal passes through Garstang, England, while the River Wyre runs nearby. Between the two waterways, Garstang's center is a jumble of shops, alleyways, and historic sites that is easy to explore on foot, with a traditional High Street full of diverging lanes and independent shops. Meanwhile, a Thursday market has been a fixture of the town for centuries, a great opportunity to pick up a unique item and mingle. Garstang sits between the seaside bustle of Blackpool (just over a 30-minute drive away) and the hills of the Forest of Bowland, giving travelers a chance to swap either of the bigger neighbors for a few hours of canal-side wandering and shopping.

Garstang originally grew as a medieval market and drovers' settlement, per Discover Wyre Trails. Its market charter dates to the early 1300s, although, according to British History Online, there was a gap in its operation until the end of the 1500s, when Elizabeth I restored Garstang's right to a weekly market. One trace of the town's earliest market past is the Market Cross, whose surviving sandstone steps date to the medieval period and remain in their original position. Narrow weinds — old alleyways leading from the High Street toward the river — preserve the layout of the town's medieval cattle-trading days, while some of the buildings lining High Street have surviving timbers as old as the 16th century. Exploring Garstang on foot, you can look down a side alley, pause around the Market Cross, or follow a heritage trail to see the past evident all around the town where people still eat and shop today.