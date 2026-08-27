A Dreamy Floating Wellness Resort In Canada Is Perfect For Fall Grizzly Bear Viewing From Cozy Safety

No roads lead to Nimmo Bay. British Columbia's remote retreat is surrounded by wilderness on all sides, flanked by the immense Great Bear Rainforest and the gentle saltwater waves of the Mackenzie Sound. Totally secluded from any semblance of the outside world, the luxurious Nimmo Bay is an escape buried in Canada's pristine woodlands. Guests rest unperturbed, only occasionally roused by passing eagle calls or the rustle of bears roaming through the trees. With an array of excursions into the natural world arranged every day and a litany of luxury experiences to enjoy right inside the property, Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort is an ideal option for those to prefer to blend their outdoor immersion with a high-end experience.

Being inaccessible by any regular road route, the only way to reach the resort is on a floatplane. A floatplane package can be arranged upon booking, carrying travelers in from Port Hardy. Though tucked away at the top end of the wild Vancouver Island, it is accessible by road. Visitors can explore the ancient rainforests of a breathtaking Olympic National Park alternative on the nearly six-hour drive from the British Columbian capital of Victoria. While this more adventurous route offers access to the island's pristine wilds, it's quicker and easier to arrange another air transfer straight from Vancouver – an option that can be included in the resort's fly-in package. There are 34 major U.S. hubs that provide direct flights to this vibrant Canadian city that offers an idyllic, safe destination for your first solo trip. While the flight in isn't covered in the package rate, food, drink, and many of the activities are included in the price of your stay, which starts at around $8,400 per person for three nights.