Kentucky's Hidden Gem Is A Historic City With Unforgettable Eats And An Artificial Lake To Fish And Paddle
Kentucky has its fair share of enticing cities, but some of them hide a little more out of sight than others. While destinations like Louisville and Frankfort tend to top travelers' bucket lists, and Lexington is known for being the most tourist-friendly city in the U.S., smaller communities like Madisonville fly under the radar in the state's rugged countryside. Madisonville is roughly 155 miles from Louisville, and even farther from Lexington, but it's worth the effort if you enjoy history, lake vacations, and delicious food.
Madisonville was founded way back in 1807. In the 19th century, it evolved from predominantly tobacco farmland to a coal mining and railroad hub. Today, Madisonville is home to over 19,300 residents. The city honors its history through meticulously preserved architecture and a week-long festival called James Madison Days, commemorating its namesake, Secretary of State James Madison. Many artifacts from Madisonville's early days are on display at the Historical Society of Hopkins County Museum, housed in a former library.
The past certainly has its place here, but the present-day dining scene in Madisonville also entices visitors away from Kentucky's bigger cities. The city has a variety of restaurants downtown and beyond, including American and global fare, barbecue joints, cafes, bars, and brunch spots. It also fosters outdoor recreation with parks, trails, arboretums, and lakes, including a man-made reservoir that's become a popular local spot for fishing, paddling, sunsets, and more.
Memorable dining in Madisonville
When you're ready to fill up and wet your whistle, head to The Crowded House, a local gastropub and the top-rated restaurant in Madisonville on Tripadvisor. Located downtown, it has 16 choices of craft beer on tap, as well as various cocktails and wine by the glass or bottle. As for food, the menu features many pub favorites and creative entrées, such as the bison burger and bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin. "Crowded House always delivers! Best food in Madisonville by a wide margin," one local wrote in a Google review.
Madisonville also has some classic American diners that are worth stopping by. Ferrell's Snappy Service sits on Main Street and has been serving up burgers in the city for nearly 100 years. The retro interior and friendly staff will take you right back to the good old days of American diner culture. Grab a specialty burger, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, or an omelet and enjoy the good vibes.
For something south of the border, drive over to Dos Copas Mexican Grill on Center Street. This Mexican joint has excellent ratings on Tripadvisor and Google, with hundreds of rave reviews. You'll find the usual staples here, including burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, and nachos. It also has multiple TV screens, making it a good spot to catch a game. One diner on Google said it serves "the best Mexican food in Madisonville." Another review praises the veggie fajitas and veggie chimichanga, proving that Mexican cuisine can be just as satisfying without meat.
Lake days in Madisonville
Spend time in nature at Madisonville's Lake Peewee, a 360-acre reservoir created in the 1950s to supply the city with drinking water. The lake may serve as a vital resource, but it's also a hot spot for outdoor fun just a 10 minutes' drive from downtown. Visitors can launch non-gasoline-powered boats onto the lake at the on-site boat ramp. Out on the water, anglers can reel in largemouth and smallmouth bass, black crappie, catfish, sunfish, and sauger, as well as spotted and striped bass, according to On Water. Keep in mind that fishing is prohibited near the lake's intake or from shore near the dam.
Lake Peewee is the perfect spot for a leisurely paddle in a canoe or kayak, permitted daily between early sunrise and just after sunset. This gives you ample time to enjoy the lake's relatively calm surface and forested shorelines. The paddle boat launch is located at Mahr Park Arboretum, where kayak rentals and life jackets are also available. "Beautiful sunset and great kayaking trip," one paddler wrote in a Google review. If you want to do some more paddling, drive just over an hour to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, a sprawling paradise for kayaking.
You can drive to Madisonville in about two-and-a-half hours from Louisville, or one hour from Evansville, Indiana, a riverfront hub with big festivals and even bigger attitude. Visitors will find numerous budget-friendly hotels and motels around the city's outskirts. For a charming stay, Madisonville Bed & Breakfast is set in a historic home with Victorian furnishings and antique fixtures. Keep the adventure going with a day trip to Owensboro, a riverfront beauty with a thriving arts scene, just an hour's drive from Madisonville.