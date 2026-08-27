The Caribbean's Best Resort Of 2026 Is A Tropical Oasis Right By The Beach With A Dynamic Food Scene

Nothing promises paradise like a luxury getaway on a stunning Caribbean isle. Thousands of lush islands are scattered across this infinite turquoise region, with many housing an array of outstanding hotels. How do you pick the perfect place to stay with so much choice? It's easy — just look no further than the best. When it comes to St. Barts, the five-star Fouquet's Saint-Barth has been named the "Caribbean's Best Resort of 2026" by vaunted travel magazine Travel + Leisure. A tropical oasis perched on a hillside overlooking the glimmering harbor of Gustavia, Fouquet's spoils well-heeled guests with its dynamic food scene, stunning accommodations, and easy access to Shell Beach — one of the island's top beaches.

Between the brand's pedigree, the resort's ideal location, and the pristine property, it's instantly apparent how Fouquet's Saint-Barth came to be the highest rated Caribbean hotel on Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026 — which ranked the globe's top 100 hotels according to votes by 661,000 readers. Helmed by hotel group Barrière Collection, the 21-suite resort is one five exclusive offerings under the ultra-luxe Fouquet's moniker. The group purchased Le Carl Gustaf hotel around 2015 and spent four years on renovations before reopening it as the rebranded Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf in 2020. A fresh rebrand in 2026 christened the property Fouquet's Saint-Barth of today's "best of" fame.

Nestled among tropical gardens, Fouquet's Saint-Barth stuns with French Colonial architecture and hillside suites and villas featuring panoramic Caribbean vistas and impeccable interiors realized by swanky Paris designers Gilles & Bossier. Curated experiences indulge guests with thrilling island adventures, and the relaxing spa is a haven for luxurious signature treatments. Onsite dining at world-renowned Beefbar – and beachside beats and bites at soon-to-launch LouLou – tempt palates with creative menus, while Le Bar brings guests together over craft cocktails and sunset views.