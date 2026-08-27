The Caribbean's Best Resort Of 2026 Is A Tropical Oasis Right By The Beach With A Dynamic Food Scene
Nothing promises paradise like a luxury getaway on a stunning Caribbean isle. Thousands of lush islands are scattered across this infinite turquoise region, with many housing an array of outstanding hotels. How do you pick the perfect place to stay with so much choice? It's easy — just look no further than the best. When it comes to St. Barts, the five-star Fouquet's Saint-Barth has been named the "Caribbean's Best Resort of 2026" by vaunted travel magazine Travel + Leisure. A tropical oasis perched on a hillside overlooking the glimmering harbor of Gustavia, Fouquet's spoils well-heeled guests with its dynamic food scene, stunning accommodations, and easy access to Shell Beach — one of the island's top beaches.
Between the brand's pedigree, the resort's ideal location, and the pristine property, it's instantly apparent how Fouquet's Saint-Barth came to be the highest rated Caribbean hotel on Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2026 — which ranked the globe's top 100 hotels according to votes by 661,000 readers. Helmed by hotel group Barrière Collection, the 21-suite resort is one five exclusive offerings under the ultra-luxe Fouquet's moniker. The group purchased Le Carl Gustaf hotel around 2015 and spent four years on renovations before reopening it as the rebranded Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf in 2020. A fresh rebrand in 2026 christened the property Fouquet's Saint-Barth of today's "best of" fame.
Nestled among tropical gardens, Fouquet's Saint-Barth stuns with French Colonial architecture and hillside suites and villas featuring panoramic Caribbean vistas and impeccable interiors realized by swanky Paris designers Gilles & Bossier. Curated experiences indulge guests with thrilling island adventures, and the relaxing spa is a haven for luxurious signature treatments. Onsite dining at world-renowned Beefbar – and beachside beats and bites at soon-to-launch LouLou – tempt palates with creative menus, while Le Bar brings guests together over craft cocktails and sunset views.
Savor bold beef cuts and international flavors at Fouquet's world-class restaurants
Fouquet's Saint-Barth is home to an outpost of the legendary and lively Beefbar, an upscale steakhouse hailing from Monaco with luxe locations around the world. Situated on the resort's main floor, Beefbar stuns with expansive views of Gustavia, St. Barts' dreamy capital filled with chic boutiques and high-end eateries. Under Executive Chef Thierry Paludetto, Beefbar serves prime cuts for lunch and dinner in a refined yet laid-back setting. The menu offers international street food anchored by Kobe, Wagyu, and Black Angus imported from the U.S. and Japan, with iterations like bao buns, tacos, and bravas, as well as steakhouse selections labeled "Emperor Cuts" and "Beefbar Réserve." Elevated vegetarian and fresh seafood options round out the menu, ensuring all guests enjoy their dining experience.
If you're craving cocktails, nibbles, and remarkable views, settle into the sleek Fouquet's Le Bar, where guests nosh on posh versions of street food like rock corn, king crab tacos, and gyozas. Le Bar's mixology program blends top-shelf spirits, tropical vibes, and global inspiration from restaurant Beefbar's many locations. Savor refreshing libations like the Botanical Bliss, a fusion of Bombay Sapphire Gin, St. Germain, and cordiale de pamplemousse, or the Capilla Paloma, a concoction of earthy and citrusy flavors that showcase Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila.
Slated to open in the second half of 2026 is LouLou, a beach club-concept eatery that Fouquet's told Islands will replace their recently shuttered restaurant, Shellona. Along with Italian cuisine that channels the flavors of the Riviera, LouLou promises to bring a vibrant, DJ-all-day atmosphere to the sandy shores of Shell Beach, where complimentary sun loungers await Fouquet's guests. Expect chic, Paris-inspired environs fit for days spent sipping and savoring, dancing and swimming.
Luxuriate in bespoke villas and suites and indulge in curated hotel experiences
All of Fouquet's hillside villas and suites treat guests to phenomenal views, but the Saint-Barth showstopper is the private Villa Diane, a 5,000-square-foot stunner boasting an infinity pool and sprawling private terrace decked out with sun beds overlooking Gustavia Bay. Its five bedrooms easily accommodate up to 10 guests, whose every need is met by the villa's private butler. Half the size but no less opulent is the Royal Loft Terrace. Three king suites sleep up to seven in this privileged, rooftop hideaway outfitted with a pool, jacuzzi, and a pair of private terraces for marveling at gorgeous Caribbean vistas. For dueling, magnificent views of Gustavia Bay and Shell Beach, book the 750-square-foot Pain de Sucre Suite, which has an epic corner pool.
Beauty, wellness, and serenity marry at The Spa, where personalized and signature facials, massages, and rituals using Biologique Recherche products intend to leave guests relaxed and refreshed. Private Pilates and yoga sessions can be booked in The Spa's state-of-the-art fitness center. And while leaving Fouquet's bespoke environs may seem like a tall order, its curated experiences offer an unmatched chance to explore this island paradise. Concierge services are happy to arrange traditional island outings like jet skiing, snorkeling, and diving adventures, as well as unique activities like flyboarding, or hiking to bucolic Colombier Beach, a secluded spot for snorkeling with sea turtles. For a more tranquil, romantic experience, guests can book a private catamaran day trip or a beachside gourmet picnic.
At the time of writing, rates at Fouquet's start around $1,700 per night. Plan your St. Barts getaway in the off-season between April and June when tourism and rates can be lower. The fall brings more risk of storms, but St. Barts is an island known for its lower hurricane risk.