Washington's Former Landfill Is Now An Urban Seattle Park Full Of Nature Walks And Gardens On Lake Shoreline

It's hard to imagine it now, but the lowlands and marshes around Lake Washington's Union Bay were once home to several of Seattle's sprawling garbage landfills. The Washington Park Dump was one of the city's largest. Opened in the early 1900s, the dump filled a rather steep gully near East Madison, just a few miles from downtown. The site was eventually shuttered and reclaimed, getting a new lease on life, with some of the lush flowers and plants at the Washington Park Arboretum sprouting up in its place.

Founded in 1934, the urban sanctuary is part of the University of Washington Botanic Gardens. The park stretches across 230 acres and is blanketed with an impressive assortment of plants, including rare and exotic plant species. It's pretty easy to see why this peaceful oasis ranks among the most popular attractions in Seattle, America's most outdoor-friendly city. You can stroll the park's paths from dawn to dusk throughout the year, though some of the facilities do have limited hours, including the visitor center and gift shop.

The Arboretum currently doesn't charge an entrance fee. But you will have to pay to explore the Seattle Japanese Garden where the old Washington Park Dump used to be, which currently costs $10 for adults and $6 for kids and seniors, as of the time of writing. Traipse through all the colorful plants at your own pace, or opt for a guided tour of the vibrant blooms. Just be sure to make time to stop and smell the roses.