Between St. Louis And Memphis Is Missouri's Quaint City With Shops, A State Park, And Golf Courses

Southeast Missouri is a region defined by rolling countryside, hardwood forests, and rich farmlands surrounding the mighty Mississippi River as it flows south and makes up much of the state's eastern border. About 10 miles from the river's edge, Jackson is a historic community in Cape Girardeau County with a charming downtown full of local shops, restaurants serving American classics, and parks perfect for afternoons spent under the trees. Just outside of town, there are opportunities to enjoy the beautiful nature of southeast Missouri, via hiking and camping at the riverside Trail of Tears State Park or casual afternoons on the golf course.

Jackson is conveniently located just off Interstate 55, which runs between St. Louis (about 115 miles north) and Memphis (about 200 miles south). The town was the first in the nation to be named after America's seventh president, Andrew Jackson, and today it has just under 16,000 inhabitants. Jackson refers to itself as a "City of Beautiful Homes, Parks, Schools, and Churches," and this reflects the nostalgic vibes of this historic, rural community.

It's a place where you can sit in a train car from 1926 and ride the Iron Mountain Railway in the morning, do some fishing in Jackson City Park during the afternoon, and then find a table on the street to enjoy a burger called the John Deere Classic in the evening. At the nearby Trail of Tears State Park, you can hike to a scenic overlook with sweeping vistas of the Mississippi River, learn about the brutal Cherokee removal and the Trail of Tears, and pitch a tent for the weekend. Jackson makes for an easy stop off Interstate 55, and there's more than enough action for a few days in this quaint Missouri city.