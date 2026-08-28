Between St. Louis And Memphis Is Missouri's Quaint City With Shops, A State Park, And Golf Courses
Southeast Missouri is a region defined by rolling countryside, hardwood forests, and rich farmlands surrounding the mighty Mississippi River as it flows south and makes up much of the state's eastern border. About 10 miles from the river's edge, Jackson is a historic community in Cape Girardeau County with a charming downtown full of local shops, restaurants serving American classics, and parks perfect for afternoons spent under the trees. Just outside of town, there are opportunities to enjoy the beautiful nature of southeast Missouri, via hiking and camping at the riverside Trail of Tears State Park or casual afternoons on the golf course.
Jackson is conveniently located just off Interstate 55, which runs between St. Louis (about 115 miles north) and Memphis (about 200 miles south). The town was the first in the nation to be named after America's seventh president, Andrew Jackson, and today it has just under 16,000 inhabitants. Jackson refers to itself as a "City of Beautiful Homes, Parks, Schools, and Churches," and this reflects the nostalgic vibes of this historic, rural community.
It's a place where you can sit in a train car from 1926 and ride the Iron Mountain Railway in the morning, do some fishing in Jackson City Park during the afternoon, and then find a table on the street to enjoy a burger called the John Deere Classic in the evening. At the nearby Trail of Tears State Park, you can hike to a scenic overlook with sweeping vistas of the Mississippi River, learn about the brutal Cherokee removal and the Trail of Tears, and pitch a tent for the weekend. Jackson makes for an easy stop off Interstate 55, and there's more than enough action for a few days in this quaint Missouri city.
Fun shops and enjoying downtown Jackson, Missouri
Much of historic downtown Jackson centers on the square around the courthouse. From there, the city blocks expand in all directions, featuring restaurants, acres of parks, museums, and much more. To learn about the area's history, visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center, located right off the central square at the corner of W. Main and High Streets, which features exhibits on local heroes, American coins, and the Jackson Lumber Company.
Moving down High Street, you'll find shops like High Street Station, with a selection of clothing, jewelry, garden accessories, and seasonal items for the house. Down the street, the Uptown Collective gives small artisans and entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their goods, offering a wide range of products, such as sweet treats, handcrafted soap, and children's toys. The Old Pioneer Market is five minutes north of the city and has shelves overflowing with vintage glassware, posters, beer taps, and other wonderfully random items.
There are a number of excellent local spots for a bite to eat in downtown Jackson. Tractors Classic American Grill is right on High Street and offers a lineup of steaks, burgers, and wraps, boasting a 4.5 rating and nearly 700 reviews on Google Maps. The Hickory House Restaurant holds the top spot on Tripadvisor (at the time of writing), and opens for breakfast at 6 a.m. Wednesday to Sunday, and has a classically American menu for all three meals of the day. For another community worth exploring in southeast Missouri, check out nearby Cape Girardeau, an underrated getaway on the Mississippi River.
State parks, golf, and getting outdoors in southeast Missouri
There are many parks and outdoor spaces in town, such as Jackson City Park, an 88-acre area along Hubble Creek with a flower garden, a small lake, sports fields, and other recreational facilities. It's a lovely park in the heart of the city and a charming place to spend time outdoors. If you're looking for more open spaces and deeper outdoor energy, the Shawnee National Forest, Illinois' most scenic wilderness destination, is just over 30 minutes down the road, or the Trail of Tears State Park is along the Mississippi River, a quick 20 minutes from Jackson.
Named after one of the nation's most well-known and tragic events, Trail of Tears State Park commemorates one of the Mississippi River crossing points used by Cherokee groups during their forced removal in 1838–39, and the visitor center has exhibits and a short documentary on the terrible march. In the surrounding park, there are miles of trails for hiking or designated horseback riding areas, overlooks above the river, picnic areas, and fishing on the Mississippi or inland Lake Boutin, which also has a swimming beach. It's great for a day trip, or, while it might not be one of Missouri's best state parks for camping, you could spend the weekend at the two modern campgrounds or scattered rustic sites.
To hit the links, there are a pair of courses right on the city's edge. The Bent Creek Golf Course is an 18-hole course open to the public, with a driving range and rental carts, with Google Maps reviewers praising its value. The Kimbeland Country Club, meanwhile, is a higher-end course that's semi-private, meaning it's open to the public, but there are club members as well, and all can enjoy the quality course and on-site restaurant.