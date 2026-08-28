One Of America's Most Highly-Anticipated Music Festivals Is Not Returning In 2027. Here's Why

The annual music festival Bonnaroo will be missing from the Tennessee summer calendar in 2027, as organizers announced on its official Instagram page. The four-day music and arts festival, held on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee, has been hit by severe weather in successive years. The announcement said that the festival "needs a break to rest and recover" after storms.

Heavy rain storms forced the cancellation of most of the 2025 festival, as CNN reported at the time, and the 2026 edition was evacuated on the last day due to another round of intense rain, per The Weather Channel. For travelers accustomed to making the pilgrimage to Bonnaroo for its numerous stages and eclectic lineups, that means one less destination on next summer's festival itinerary — in the service of a reset for later years.

Founded in 2002, Bonnaroo has since grown into a destination that typically draws tens of thousands of fans to Manchester, an artsy, progressive town between Nashville and Chattanooga. In 2024, The Associated Press reported the festival's attendance at around 80,000. Its bills have ranged from rock and hip-hop to indie, pop, and electronic, hosting the likes of Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, and Radiohead in past editions. The music is only part of the draw — Bonnaroo mixes performances with art installations, parades, yoga, a market, and a Ferris wheel, turning The Farm (as its grounds are fondly called) into a temporary little city. That helps explain why the 2027 cancellation landed hard with some regular festival-goers. In a Reddit thread about the cancellation, one user said, "Found home at Bonnaroo, unfortunately my home keeps disappearing annually." Other users said that they saw it coming, noting the mud-soaked conditions of the grounds.