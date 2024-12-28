Situated Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is An Artsy, Progressive Tennessee Town Full Of Shops

With its overflowing bucolic beauty and thriving creative communities, Tennessee has been long acknowledged as a very desirable place to live. Whether you are teleported to a different time at the impressive Parthenon in Nashville or riding "America's Most Amazing Mile" on Chattanooga's Incline Railway, there's no shortage of things to see and do in the Volunteer State. However, there is another slept-on town in Tennessee that just so happens to host one of the premiere music events in the world. Established in 1836, Manchester has a small community of around 12,000 and serves as the seat of Coffee County. The city is perhaps more widely known to the rest of the world as the location where the iconic Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival takes place every year.

Though thousands of people flood the town to watch some of music's hottest artists, Manchester itself also has a unique charm that is definitely worth investigating. In fact, there's so much to do outside of Bonnaroo in Manchester that the festival begins to seem like a bonus. Some of the most authentic bourbons in the South can be sampled at distinguished distilleries just a short drive away. Those looking for a hearty meal can easily find authentic Southern fare that will stick to the ribs and feed the soul. If you simply want to spend a day shopping in the downtown area, you can find an array of unique furniture and boutique shops to fit any taste.