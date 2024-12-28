Situated Between Nashville And Chattanooga Is An Artsy, Progressive Tennessee Town Full Of Shops
With its overflowing bucolic beauty and thriving creative communities, Tennessee has been long acknowledged as a very desirable place to live. Whether you are teleported to a different time at the impressive Parthenon in Nashville or riding "America's Most Amazing Mile" on Chattanooga's Incline Railway, there's no shortage of things to see and do in the Volunteer State. However, there is another slept-on town in Tennessee that just so happens to host one of the premiere music events in the world. Established in 1836, Manchester has a small community of around 12,000 and serves as the seat of Coffee County. The city is perhaps more widely known to the rest of the world as the location where the iconic Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival takes place every year.
Though thousands of people flood the town to watch some of music's hottest artists, Manchester itself also has a unique charm that is definitely worth investigating. In fact, there's so much to do outside of Bonnaroo in Manchester that the festival begins to seem like a bonus. Some of the most authentic bourbons in the South can be sampled at distinguished distilleries just a short drive away. Those looking for a hearty meal can easily find authentic Southern fare that will stick to the ribs and feed the soul. If you simply want to spend a day shopping in the downtown area, you can find an array of unique furniture and boutique shops to fit any taste.
Downtown Manchester features friendly homegrown vibes and a wide variety of shopping
The downtown shopping area of Manchester surrounds the Coffee County Courthouse. It was constructed in 1837, then rebuilt in 1871 after being burnt to the ground. It is now a museum dedicated to the history of Manchester. From May to October, a visit to the nearby Coffee County Farmers Market is an essential stop. Every Saturday, shoppers can grab a cup of coffee and peruse some of the area's finest fresh produce, baked goods, and jarred preservatives.
Off Woodbury Hwy stands Foothills Crafts, a store that has proudly served Manchester for decades. The store is now run by the Coffee County Craft Association in an effort to preserve the local handiwork that the city is largely known for. One statisfied Yelp reviewer says, "We stopped in on a whim and we were not disappointed! So many lovely items to choose from that are very reasonably priced."
Antique shopping is a specialty of Manchester, where hunting down quality vintage items in quaint little stores is a proud local tradition. One such store, High Cotton Vintage Home Furnishings, is located in an actual house and offers a plethora of delightful holiday decor items, as well as clothing. For a boutique that specializes in personalized clothes, Aislinge Boutique and Design is also well worth a visit.
Gorgeous murals and picturesque landscapes abound in Manchester
After taking in the breathtaking sights around Manchester, it becomes clear why the festival promoters at Bonnaroo would choose the city as their home base. A primary source of the town's ancient beauty lies in the Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park. The park features burial mounds and prehistoric stone walls constructed by Native Americans. The park also includes an iconic bridge that is exclusive to pedestrians, as well as access to the Duck and Little Duck rivers, which include magnificent waterfalls explorers can traipse under.
There are many striking murals that adorn the walls of this lovely town, as well. Some of the more well-known ones include the "Manchester Postcard," across the street from a Food Lion on Hillsboro Boulevard, or the lushly detailed depiction of an eel under a bridge on the Little Duck River Greenway at Fred Deadman Park. Between the trails of Old Stone Fort State Park and the adventures at Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course at Riverview Park, there is a long list of outdoor activities to do in the town. Manchester is a gem of a place that further exemplifies all of the unique riches of middle Tennessee and is an absolute pleasure to visit. After your trip, you can visit another magical concert venue in the Tennessee countryside where art, nature, and history meet.