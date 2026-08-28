Washington State's Trail System Just Outside Seattle Connects 2 Lakes And 9 Idyllic Suburban Parks

If you're driving a car through Bellevue, Washington, you may not even notice all the amenities for cyclists. You'll see plenty of other things: wide streets, glittering high rises, and rows of shops and global restaurants. Maybe you'll spot a bike lane, like the long ones along 108th Ave, or a rider will whiz past your windshield on two wheels, but even these might not register. Hop on a bicycle, though, and the scenery transforms before your eyes. Painted lanes guide you down suburban streets. Sidewalks intersect with well-marked trailheads. One route — the Lake to Lake Trail — guides you clear across the metro area, for 10 miles of continuous cycling.

Named for the two bodies of water at either end, Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish, this trail is an immersive tour of the city and its environs. This is how it is in Bellevue: Once you start looking for places to bike, they appear, as if by magic (and a little help from GPS).

Bellevue is less famous than neighboring Seattle and Redmond (home of Microsoft), but the city has won accolades for its high quality of life. As the population and economy have ballooned in recent decades, planners have leaned into its natural environment. Bellevue encompasses more than 100 public parks, including Meydenbauer Bay, Washington's historic beach park with a forest, stylish houses, and a scenic spot for swimming and paddling. The Lake to Lake Trail tethers together nine of these green spaces, treating cyclists, walkers, and runners to the Pacific Northwest's distinctive forests and wetlands.