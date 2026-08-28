5 Things Park Rangers Notice About You As Soon As You Get To The Park

I volunteer as a hike leader for my local hiking group, and on occasion, I'll encounter a first-time hiker who arrives at the trailhead completely unprepared. I'm talking about showing up to a 6-mile hike through the desert with just a single bottle of water or hiking a steep, gravel-strewn trail in platform wedges. But this is likely nothing compared to what a park ranger in a state or national park sees every day on the job.

In recent decades, state and national parks in the United States have seen a record-breaking number of visitors. This can be a positive, as it means more travelers are getting to see the United States' stunning natural scenery up close and learn about the unique geography and history of the nation's federal parks from those who often know it best — the park rangers. But it can also have its downsides, too. More visitors means parks can suffer from overcrowding, causing park rangers to have to divert time away from education programs or protecting wildlife to police long car lines and rescue wilderness-newbies who find themselves lost or injured on the trails.

But rangers are trained to spot potential problems, and often become adept at reading people. Within moments of meeting a visitor, they can often tell if that person is going to be a thoughtful steward of the outdoors or a potential rescue threat. So, what clues are they looking for? From your gear to your body language, read on to discover the subtle things park rangers notice about you as soon as you arrive.