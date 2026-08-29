Florida's Former Military Fort-Turned-Monument Proves There's More To Jacksonville Than Its Boring Reputation
Everywhere you look online, it seems no one has anything positive to say about Jacksonville, Florida. The largest city by land area in the continental United States — and Florida's largest by population — Jacksonville is often portrayed as a dull city unworthy of a visit. In fact, Finance Buzz, a website that focuses on finances and credit, recently ranked the city as "the most boring" in America. The article cited the city's low number of nightclubs and concert venues, low population density, and high percentage of chain restaurants as reasons why it doesn't attract as many visitors as other Florida cities.
While it lacks Miami's nightlife and Orlando's theme parks, calling Jacksonville a "boring" city is actually a bit misleading. There are plenty of things to do in the city for tourists who are willing to look beyond the surface. One of the main attractions showcasing that there is more to the city than its reputation suggests is the Fort Caroline National Memorial. Originally established as an effort by the French to create a colony in America, Fort Caroline offers a compelling visit through exhibits and hiking trails. The fort is located within the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, which is home to trails and breathtaking views. It can also serve as a starting point for exploring what Florida's underrated big city has to offer.
Learn about history and hike the nature trails at Fort Caroline
The centerpiece of the Fort Caroline National Memorial is the Timucuan Preserve Visitor Center. With a theme of "Where the Waters Meet," the interactive exhibits tell the story of the Timucuan tribe, one of the largest Native American groups in the region. After viewing the history of the Timucuan tribe, visitors can take a tour of the fort itself, which is actually a replica built in the 1970s, featuring an archway entrance and interpretive guides detailing life and battles within Fort Caroline. Sitting on the St. John's Bluff is the Ribault Column, which was relocated here in 1958. It commemorates Jean Ribault's landing on the shores of Northeast Florida in 1562.
The best way to see the Fort Caroline National Memorial is by hiking the park's trails. The Hammock Trail, a 1.2-mile loop, passes by the fort replica, while the Spanish Pond Trail extends nearly 3 miles into the marshland of the Theodore Roosevelt Area of the preserve, with the first mile going through the fort's original boundary. The Spanish Pond Trail also acts as a connector to other trails that traverse the preserve outside the fort.
Fort Caroline is worthy of a visit
While it may not eclipse the stature of what tourists will find in St. Augustine, Fort Caroline is a fascinating place that many visitors to the park have found impressive, holding a 4.2 rating on TripAdvisor. In their reviews of the park, visitors often mention the knowledgeable park rangers and the beautiful landscape that illustrates a significant part of Florida's story. "Fort Caroline National Memorial is a national park site for a reason," wrote one reviewer, who added that the park is "definitely worth a stop." On Google, Fort Caroline holds a 4.7-star rating, with one reviewer writing that it's "one of the coolest forts I've visited in some time."
Many people may view Jacksonville as a place lacking excitement, but once they visit, they discover that it's a cool city with unique attractions. In addition to the fort, there are the artsy, walkable vibes of Murray Hill, the 22 miles of beaches featuring a large pier, and a surprising arts scene. Fort Carolina National Memorial is located 20 miles from Jacksonville International Airport, and it's free to enter.