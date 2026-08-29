Florida's Former Military Fort-Turned-Monument Proves There's More To Jacksonville Than Its Boring Reputation

Everywhere you look online, it seems no one has anything positive to say about Jacksonville, Florida. The largest city by land area in the continental United States — and Florida's largest by population — Jacksonville is often portrayed as a dull city unworthy of a visit. In fact, Finance Buzz, a website that focuses on finances and credit, recently ranked the city as "the most boring" in America. The article cited the city's low number of nightclubs and concert venues, low population density, and high percentage of chain restaurants as reasons why it doesn't attract as many visitors as other Florida cities.

While it lacks Miami's nightlife and Orlando's theme parks, calling Jacksonville a "boring" city is actually a bit misleading. There are plenty of things to do in the city for tourists who are willing to look beyond the surface. One of the main attractions showcasing that there is more to the city than its reputation suggests is the Fort Caroline National Memorial. Originally established as an effort by the French to create a colony in America, Fort Caroline offers a compelling visit through exhibits and hiking trails. The fort is located within the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, which is home to trails and breathtaking views. It can also serve as a starting point for exploring what Florida's underrated big city has to offer.