Just Over An Hour From Sacramento In The Northern Sierra Nevadas Is A Scenic Lake To Camp, Fish, And Boat

There is certainly no shortage of outdoor recreational opportunities in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains. In fact, outdoor adventurers have a seemingly endless number of places and ways to enjoy the land and water of the region. Some destinations offer the opportunity to enjoy both in one location. Such is the case at Collins Lake. Despite being situated just a little over an hour away from the bustling city of Sacramento, Collins Lake offers tremendous fishing, boating, and camping possibilities in the scenic, tranquil setting of the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Covering 1,600 surface acres, Collins Lake isn't an exceptionally large reservoir. However, the recreational opportunities here bely the lake's size. For one, there are 12 miles of shoreline to explore, a portion of which is a designated swim beach. The waters fronting the sandy shoreline of the swim area are buoyed during the summer months to protect swimmers from boating traffic. Additionally, the Hidden Spruce Trail is a 3-mile hiking and biking trail that follows along the western shoreline of the lake. Visitors can also explore the shoreline beyond the trail, so long as they stay within the public land along the lake shore.

Along the shore, hikers and bikers are treated to tremendous visuals as the lake's clear waters are surrounded by the tree-covered foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in what is known as California's Gold Country. The lake is located at an elevation of 1,200 feet, which is between the fog line and snow line. This affords visitors both excellent visibility and year-around access.