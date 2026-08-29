Just Over An Hour From Sacramento In The Northern Sierra Nevadas Is A Scenic Lake To Camp, Fish, And Boat
There is certainly no shortage of outdoor recreational opportunities in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains. In fact, outdoor adventurers have a seemingly endless number of places and ways to enjoy the land and water of the region. Some destinations offer the opportunity to enjoy both in one location. Such is the case at Collins Lake. Despite being situated just a little over an hour away from the bustling city of Sacramento, Collins Lake offers tremendous fishing, boating, and camping possibilities in the scenic, tranquil setting of the Sierra Nevada foothills.
Covering 1,600 surface acres, Collins Lake isn't an exceptionally large reservoir. However, the recreational opportunities here bely the lake's size. For one, there are 12 miles of shoreline to explore, a portion of which is a designated swim beach. The waters fronting the sandy shoreline of the swim area are buoyed during the summer months to protect swimmers from boating traffic. Additionally, the Hidden Spruce Trail is a 3-mile hiking and biking trail that follows along the western shoreline of the lake. Visitors can also explore the shoreline beyond the trail, so long as they stay within the public land along the lake shore.
Along the shore, hikers and bikers are treated to tremendous visuals as the lake's clear waters are surrounded by the tree-covered foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in what is known as California's Gold Country. The lake is located at an elevation of 1,200 feet, which is between the fog line and snow line. This affords visitors both excellent visibility and year-around access.
Fishing and boating at Collins Lake
Of course, the biggest draw to Collins Lake is the lake itself. The lake is renowned for producing quality largemouth bass and rainbow trout. While finding trophy-size specimens of these two species in a singular water body isn't all that common, it can and does happen. Collins Lake is a prime example of that. However, this is no happy accident, as Collins Lake is specifically managed to produce these results through frequent stockings and habitat creation. In addition to these headline species, anglers can also expect good catches of catfish, crappie, and bluegill.
The unique diversity of species on Collins Lake, along with its location below the snow line, make it a true year-round fishery. While largemouth bass can be caught throughout the year on this lake, the best time to target trophy-size fish is late spring. Conversely, trophy trout fishing is best during late fall through spring. Summer is usually the best season to target catfish, while bluegill and crappie can be caught all year long. Anglers are able to fish from shore throughout the public space surrounding the lake. Additionally, within the Collins Lake Recreation Area, there is a marina and boat launch facility.
At the marina, visitors will also find a wide selection of boats for rent, ranging from small fishing boats to two-story patio boats and a variety of rental kayaks and paddleboards. The marina also has slip rentals available for those who bring their own vessels. Whether renting a watercraft or bringing your own, Collins Lake is a popular spot not only for fishing but also for paddling, boating, and water skiing. It is worth noting, however, that jet skis are not allowed on the lake, and water ski season is from May 1 to October 15 each year.
Camping at Collins Lake
While visitors to Collins Lake can simply come out and enjoy the day-use area, they also have several options for overnighting at the lake. The Collins Lake Campground offers both cabin rentals and campsites for those looking to spend the night along the shore of the lake. Both large two-bedroom and small one-bedroom cabins are available for rent. Both types of cabins have a kitchen and bathroom as well. Two-room bunkhouses outfitted with a pair of bunkbeds can also be rented, although the bunkhouses do not have a restroom or kitchen.
Both tent and RV campers can also reserve campsites within the campground. Campsites with and without hookups are available both lakefront and off the lake. Visitors can also get an open camping area permit for camping in unassigned primitive campsites along the lakeshore during the summer and fall seasons. Additionally, there are several group camp areas. The largest of these can handle 60 campers and offers a lake view. The Water's Edge group campsite can accommodate 40 campers, while the other two sites can each fit 30 campers.
Sacramento International Airport (SMF) is the closest commercial airport to Collins Lake. To reach the lake from Sacramento, California's "City of Trees," just head north on CA-70 to Yuba City. From Yuba City, take CA-20 to the Collins Lake Day Use Area and Campground. Those wanting to explore beyond the lake can go hiking in the Daugherty Hill Unit below the dam and bordering the campground. Additionally, South Yuba River State Park, famous for its clear water swim holes, is about 30 miles away. The Emerald Pools, a series of ethereal emerald swim pools in Tahoe National Forest, are about an hour's drive from Collins Lake.