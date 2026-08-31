Canada's Mini Cape Cod Is An East Coast Dream With Charming Shops, Cafes, And Fresh Seafood

According to HomeToGo, Cape Cod was the third most-searched U.S. destination for summer 2025, making it one of New England's most sought-after summer getaways. With coastal marshes, chilly Atlantic beaches, clapboard houses, and towering lighthouses steeped in history, the Massachusetts peninsula delivers classic New England scenery. Conveniently located near Boston, Cape Cod has long been a playground for the Massachusetts elite. But the crowds and cost can be drawbacks: the Cape welcomes millions of visitors each year, and 2024 alone drew over 5 million tourists. For a quieter take on the coastal experience, visitors can look north to Chester, a small town in Nova Scotia.

Settled by New Englanders around 1760, Chester's Atlantic character comes from its long maritime history. Compared with Cape Cod, it has a similar natural environment, clapboard architecture, and oceanfront atmosphere, but on a much smaller scale. Nova Scotia as a whole only receives around 2 million visitors annually, according to Tourism Nova Scotia. Located about 50 minutes from the provincial capital of Halifax, Chester sits on Mahone Bay. The town also draws visitors for Chester Race Week, held each August.

Many of Cape Cod's most iconic activities are also available around Chester. Like the Cape, the area has many popular beaches with a cold North Atlantic feel. Salt marshes and other coastal habitats are also defining parts of Cape Cod's landscape, and Chester boasts a notable biome of its own nearby. Rogues Roost Wilderness Area protects nearly 11 miles of rugged coastline, encompassing salt marshes, beaches, coves, islands, and cliffs. This coastal location is a popular spot for boating, sea kayaking, and wildlife viewing, including harlequin ducks and whales.