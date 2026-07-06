These 12 Restaurants Are The Oldest In America With Delicious Eats And Historic Charm

We're used to learning about history in museums, where we shell out a few bucks to walk in silence through hallways lined with storied artifacts. But what if we could learn about history while surrounded by mouth-watering plates and drinks, paying not only to revel in history but also to indulge in a meal out? At these restaurants — some of which predate the United States and were even host to famous events of the American Revolution — you can. These eateries are not only the oldest in the country but also have killer kitchens whipping out stellar meals to boot.

To determine which restaurants made the cut, we researched each one's history to see which dates back the longest. Within their walls that might as well talk, you'll walk the same steps that our nation's founders and figures from throughout history walked — and perhaps enjoy some of the same dishes they did, too. Here's where you can go for a meal with a past.