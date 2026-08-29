Grand Rapids Boomers Are Moving To This Southern City Ranked One Of America's Best Places To Retire

For a retiree trading Midwest winters for something greener and warmer, Atlanta offers a welcome change of scenery with cosmopolitan energy. Its appeal is evident when you look at where older adults are moving: Atlanta was the most popular out-of-state metro destination for baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) moving away from Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends study, trailing only behind in-state Lansing. WalletHub, likewise, put the city sixth among its 2026 best places to retire and fourth for retirement activities, reflecting the breadth of Atlanta's museums, theaters, parks, recreation facilities, and other places to spend your free time.

Atlanta's draw is partly climatic — for retirees who want to escape the snow, Atlanta's temperature rarely drops below freezing, and in summer, the average temperatures are in the 70s Fahrenheit, per Weather Spark. But the city offers more than warm-weather living, as the WalletHub ranking affirms. The study tallied sites like senior centers, golf courses, theaters, and museums per capita, all of which contributed to Atlanta's high score. Retirees can spend a morning walking through the Atlanta Botanical Garden, an afternoon at the High Museum of Art, and an evening at the Fox Theatre, then return to a neighborhood dotted with parks and community centers. The city has also expanded its retiree-friendly planning through its membership with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), with a focus on walkability and transportation. For someone looking for retirement with plenty still going on, Atlanta offers a useful middle ground between warm Southern living and big-city life.