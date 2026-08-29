Grand Rapids Boomers Are Moving To This Southern City Ranked One Of America's Best Places To Retire
For a retiree trading Midwest winters for something greener and warmer, Atlanta offers a welcome change of scenery with cosmopolitan energy. Its appeal is evident when you look at where older adults are moving: Atlanta was the most popular out-of-state metro destination for baby boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) moving away from Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends study, trailing only behind in-state Lansing. WalletHub, likewise, put the city sixth among its 2026 best places to retire and fourth for retirement activities, reflecting the breadth of Atlanta's museums, theaters, parks, recreation facilities, and other places to spend your free time.
Atlanta's draw is partly climatic — for retirees who want to escape the snow, Atlanta's temperature rarely drops below freezing, and in summer, the average temperatures are in the 70s Fahrenheit, per Weather Spark. But the city offers more than warm-weather living, as the WalletHub ranking affirms. The study tallied sites like senior centers, golf courses, theaters, and museums per capita, all of which contributed to Atlanta's high score. Retirees can spend a morning walking through the Atlanta Botanical Garden, an afternoon at the High Museum of Art, and an evening at the Fox Theatre, then return to a neighborhood dotted with parks and community centers. The city has also expanded its retiree-friendly planning through its membership with the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), with a focus on walkability and transportation. For someone looking for retirement with plenty still going on, Atlanta offers a useful middle ground between warm Southern living and big-city life.
Community life in Atlanta as a retiree
For retirees exploring Atlanta, it's worth considering the city's built-in ways to meet people. The "Primetime Seniors" program, for adults 55 and older, offers yoga classes, arts and crafts, bingo, and more. A CNN report profiled some participants from Primetime Seniors, with one saying, "If I didn't come here, I'd be sitting. You form real friendships here, and I'm telling you, they're lasting." Meanwhile, Atlanta's YMCA hosts "Active Older Adult" groups that combine social outings and fitness, where you might participate in an exercise class followed by a group luncheon. For someone coming from far away, like Grand Rapids, these ready-made social circles could make the prospect of moving somewhere new feel less isolating.
When it comes to getting around, Atlanta is workable for retirees without a car only in the right neighborhood. It's not an especially car-free city overall — the walkability-rating site Walk Score classifies Atlanta as "car-dependent." If you're someone who wants to live car-free, you'll want to find a neighborhood that has conveniences within walking distance and access to MARTA, the city's transit network. Midtown is regularly cited by neighborhood guides as one of Atlanta's most walkable areas, and it's got multiple MARTA rail stations. The tradeoff is that Midtown is a busy, high-traffic district not ideal for retirees who prioritize space and quiet. For a combination of walkability and a more residential neighborhood atmosphere, you might consider Inman Park, Atlanta's artsy escape full of cafes. It has a MARTA station, boasts charming Victorian homes, and was ranked by Local Logic as one of the top Atlanta neighborhoods for retirees. Atlanta is also convenient for long-distance travel, with the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) roughly 10 miles south of downtown.
Cultural and outdoor activities in Atlanta
Retirees can always keep their cultural appetite satisfied in Atlanta. The High Museum of Art is particularly well suited to older adults. Aside from having a collection of over 20,000 artworks, it offers dedicated "Older Adult Groups," which include docent-led tours that use four or five artworks to spark conversation. The Fernbank Museum is a fun, family-friendly Atlanta getaway that combines natural history exhibits, a giant screen theater, and 65 acres of forest. Seniors 65 and older get discounted admission plus an extra $1 off the price every Tuesday, as of this writing. The Fox Theatre offers a more theatrical way to experience Atlanta's culture. Housed in a 1929 movie palace, the theater hosts Broadway shows and concerts with accessibility services including wheelchair loans and free assisted-listening devices.
Parks and gardens provide opportunities for getting outdoors in Atlanta without long drives or strenuous hikes. Piedmont Park, for example, has walking paths, open lawns, and skyline views in Midtown, a solid highlight of Atlanta's roster of free activities for family-friendly fun. The Atlanta Botanical Garden, adjacent to Piedmont Park, has 30 acres of plants to stroll among, with wheelchair-accessible paths to boot. You can follow rose and conifer walks, the Skyline Garden overlooking Midtown, and Storza Woods, one of Atlanta's only remaining mature hardwood forests. Golfers have a particularly retiree-friendly option through the city's "Seniors on the Green," a weekly class held at various local golf courses like Chastain Park and Candler Park throughout the summer. In other words, you don't have to leave the city to find somewhere pleasant to spend a few hours outside.