The 8 Best Free Things To Do In Atlanta For Family-Friendly Fun

Atlanta can get expensive quickly when you start factoring in museum tickets, aquarium admission, sports outings, and restaurant stops. However, families don't have to avoid the city's top neighborhoods to keep a trip affordable. In fact, some of Atlanta's best family-friendly experiences are outdoors, self-guided, or tucked inside public spaces where the only real cost is parking, snacks, or transit.

We narrowed down a list of eight of the best free things to do in Atlanta that work especially well for travelers with kids, from splash pads and playgrounds to an indoor science center for hot or rainy days. To do that, we relied on insights from Atlanta natives (including the author herself), traveler recommendations from trusted sites like Tripadvisor, and city- and state-focused tourism boards.

There are options available for visits throughout the year, whether you're coming in the heat of summer or planning your stay around fall festivals or holiday light shows. Travelers should always check current hours on official websites, pack water for the outdoor adventures, and use Atlanta's public transit, MARTA, to save on transportation and avoid traffic. Together, these spots can fill a full Atlanta weekend without shelling out cash for attraction tickets at every stop.