The 8 Best Free Things To Do In Atlanta For Family-Friendly Fun
Atlanta can get expensive quickly when you start factoring in museum tickets, aquarium admission, sports outings, and restaurant stops. However, families don't have to avoid the city's top neighborhoods to keep a trip affordable. In fact, some of Atlanta's best family-friendly experiences are outdoors, self-guided, or tucked inside public spaces where the only real cost is parking, snacks, or transit.
We narrowed down a list of eight of the best free things to do in Atlanta that work especially well for travelers with kids, from splash pads and playgrounds to an indoor science center for hot or rainy days. To do that, we relied on insights from Atlanta natives (including the author herself), traveler recommendations from trusted sites like Tripadvisor, and city- and state-focused tourism boards.
There are options available for visits throughout the year, whether you're coming in the heat of summer or planning your stay around fall festivals or holiday light shows. Travelers should always check current hours on official websites, pack water for the outdoor adventures, and use Atlanta's public transit, MARTA, to save on transportation and avoid traffic. Together, these spots can fill a full Atlanta weekend without shelling out cash for attraction tickets at every stop.
Centennial Olympic Park
Centennial Olympic Park, one of Atlanta's best parks for outdoor fun, was built for the 1996 Summer Olympics and is a favorite local spot. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "There are a few different areas with play structures for different age kids and it's easy to access a few different museums in walking distance, even for toddlers little legs." Kids usually head straight for the Fountain of Rings, an open area with water shows. Everyone is welcome in the water, so bring a towel. The Olympic rings sculpture is also a top spot for photos.
Piedmont Park
Piedmont Park gives families room to spread out in Midtown, with open grassy areas, walking paths, picnic spots, and skyline views. For younger kids, make time for Noguchi Playscape near the 12th Street Gate. Designed by artist Isamu Noguchi, it's the only playground of his that was finished while he was still living. And while not free, there is also an aquatic center with a pool and splash pad in the park that's only $5 for a day pass. Families without wheels of their own can also rent bikes through Relay Bike Share.
The Atlanta BeltLine and Tiny Doors ATL
Branching out from the heart of Atlanta, the BeltLine is a network of trails connecting neighborhoods, eateries, parks, shops, and public art. In fact, the Atlanta BeltLine is described as the largest regional outdoor art exhibit with rotating installations. For a free outing that feels like a scavenger hunt, walk part of the BeltLine and look for murals, sculptures, and Tiny Doors ATL installations. There's also playground equipment and a splash pad in Atlanta's walkable Historic Fourth Ward section. Check the online map to find the closest entry point.
Shirley Clarke Franklin Park
This massive greenspace is the city's largest, replacing what used to be a quarry with a reservoir, miles of trails, and a natural ecosystem. Located in Grove Park, Shirley Clarke Franklin Park has playgrounds, grassy fields, and picnic areas for family fun. TV series like "The Walking Dead" and "Stranger Things" were shot here, and there are interesting art installations to check out, from the dinosaur ribcage sculpture at the entrance to "The Birth of Atlanta." The park expects more features to be added in the future, including a bike park with a skills course.
Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park
For families who want history without paying for a museum ticket, Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park is a place where visitors can learn more about the civil rights leader, from visiting his childhood home to seeing Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was a co-pastor. Free tours of King's birth home are first-come, first-served, so check the calendar for scheduling, and arrive early before the slots fill up. Beyond the guided tours, there are monuments, a memorial rose garden, and historical exhibitions to visit throughout the park.
Fernbank Science Center
The free-to-visit Fernbank Science Center features a 9,000-square-foot exhibit hall with the Apollo 6 space capsule, animals, a robotics lab, and more. There's also an observatory offering free viewings in the evenings (if the sky is clear). The planetarium costs extra, so families can keep the visit free by sticking to the exhibit hall and grounds. Don't confuse this with the ticketed Fernbank Museum, which is another family-friendly Atlanta attraction. However, it's only five minutes away, so families with more wiggle room in the budget can make a day of it and visit both.
PNC PlaySpace at the Woodruff Arts Center
For families with toddlers and preschoolers, The Woodruff Arts Center's PNC PlaySpace bills itself as an "experiential learning space" where kids can move around freely, engage their imaginations, and enjoy interactive performances. Some examples of what families can expect include Bossa Nova Baby, a sensory exhibition themed around the Amazon rainforest, as well as musical, dance, and reading activities. It's also conveniently located in Midtown, one of Atlanta's most walkable districts, near ticketed Atlanta attractions such as the High Museum of Art and the Alliance Theatre.
Woodruff Park's Game Cart and ATL playground
Woodruff Park offers a downtown breather when families need something simple between bigger stops. There are places to relax, a "Water Wall," a children's play area, and restaurants nearby. During the summertime, the park's free Game Cart stocks board games, lawn games, sports gear, sidewalk chalk, coloring books, and classics like cornhole. Nearby, the park's ATL playground has climbing walls, monkey bars, and slides that give younger visitors a place to burn off excess energy. The park also hosts free events from time to time, like movie nights and art exhibitions.