Halfway Between Tulsa And Wichita Is A Glittering Artificial Lake With Camping, Fishing, Boating, And Swimming
Oklahoma isn't known for glitz and glamor, snow-capped peaks, or towering redwoods, yet what it has is an endearing, slow-paced sense of comfort, a still beauty, and a strong sense of identity as part of the American heartland. A place where you can pack a cooler and a fishing rod, tow a boat to a huge lake, set up a tent, and take a dip surrounded by the beauty of Oklahoma, and one of the best places in the state for all of this is Kaw Lake. You wouldn't know it's artificial just by looking at it, and when you're there, it won't matter one whit.
This shining gem is spread out over 17,000 acres in northern Oklahoma, and locals from Tulsa only need to drive for about an hour and 45 minutes northwest to get here. It's close enough to the Kansas border that folks from Wichita can drive south for an hour and a half to enjoy these vast, placid waters. Wherever one hails from, the lake is absolutely free to visit.
The Arkansas River and its offshoots have seen a multitude of dam projects which have formed reservoirs for over 100 years, with Kaw Lake having been formed in 1976, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. It was named for the Kaw Nation, which is indigenous to this area and currently has its headquarters in Kaw City at the edge of the lake. The city shares the name of the old Kaw City, which now rests beneath the lake. Today, Kaw Lake is a popular recreational destination for local residents and visitors from across Oklahoma and neighboring Kansas.
Fishing, boating, and swimming at Kaw Lake
Kaw Lake is a local hotspot for catching especially chunky catfish, and there's nothing like bringing a bit of flour and oil to sizzle up some flaky fish nuggets from one's own catch at the end of a sunny day of fishing. Add some bass, crappie, and walleye to the mix, and one is sure to have a magnificent catch, whether from shore or on a boat. Whichever options one chooses, anglers require a fishing license, and non-residents must also check in and out of the public hunting and fishing area with the Wildlife Department before setting out.
Those opting to get out on the lake can rent a pontoon from Kaw Hideaway Marina on the south side of the lake, or jet skis from Lakeboat Rental. There are several boat ramps along the lake shore, and Pioneer Cove Marina in Kaw City offers not only watercraft rentals, but also various supplies and food to keep guests energized and stocked up so they can spend all the time they like out on the lake enjoying the gorgeous scenery and catching a tasty dinner.
While Oklahoma has hidden waterfall swimming holes like Turner Falls Park, Kaw Lake boasts two sandy swimming beaches for relaxation and wading, but life jackets are encouraged. Sandy Beach is accessible from May through September and can be found at the southern tip of the lake, with picnic shelters, restrooms, and ample parking. A day use pass is required for this beach. The other beach can be found near Pioneer Cove Marina in Kaw City and is known as Kaw Lake Beach or Pioneer Cove Beach, and is free to enjoy.
Camping by the shores of Kaw Lake
Those choosing to extend their stay have options spread all over the lakeside. Multiple campgrounds offer different experiences so campers can enjoy their preferred style of camping, whether in a simple tent or an RV. Each campground has a 4-star or higher average rating on Google, and with each of them having stellar lake views, it's easy to see why. This is kind of a thing for Oklahoma lakes, as another scenic artificial lake in the Sooner State, Lake Stanley Draper, gets similar feedback, as does the underrated camping destination of Lake Eufala.
Camping fees of varying amounts are required for over 250 campsites spread around the lake at campgrounds like Osage Cove, Washunga Bay, and Sarge Creek, among others. Each campground offers sites with electrical hookups and potable water, and some include flush toilets. Cook up some catfish over a campfire and enjoy them on the picnic tables. Osage Cove has showers and grills, while Sarge Creek includes an amphitheater and horse corrals. Whichever campground one chooses, campers should reserve a spot and check for specific amenities before arrival.
Any of these campgrounds makes for a wonderful family outing with no shortage of activities to fill up the days. Evenings bring spectacular sunsets, while the nights can be spent making s'mores and enjoying the crackling fire and the star-filled sky. The soft lapping of the water on the shore can lull everyone to sleep, and the early risers will eagerly get to preparing their fishing gear. Little ones can enjoy romping at campsites with playgrounds, while others can simply sit in the shade reading a book or watching the boats floating on the glittering lake.