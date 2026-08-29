Halfway Between Tulsa And Wichita Is A Glittering Artificial Lake With Camping, Fishing, Boating, And Swimming

Oklahoma isn't known for glitz and glamor, snow-capped peaks, or towering redwoods, yet what it has is an endearing, slow-paced sense of comfort, a still beauty, and a strong sense of identity as part of the American heartland. A place where you can pack a cooler and a fishing rod, tow a boat to a huge lake, set up a tent, and take a dip surrounded by the beauty of Oklahoma, and one of the best places in the state for all of this is Kaw Lake. You wouldn't know it's artificial just by looking at it, and when you're there, it won't matter one whit.

This shining gem is spread out over 17,000 acres in northern Oklahoma, and locals from Tulsa only need to drive for about an hour and 45 minutes northwest to get here. It's close enough to the Kansas border that folks from Wichita can drive south for an hour and a half to enjoy these vast, placid waters. Wherever one hails from, the lake is absolutely free to visit.

The Arkansas River and its offshoots have seen a multitude of dam projects which have formed reservoirs for over 100 years, with Kaw Lake having been formed in 1976, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. It was named for the Kaw Nation, which is indigenous to this area and currently has its headquarters in Kaw City at the edge of the lake. The city shares the name of the old Kaw City, which now rests beneath the lake. Today, Kaw Lake is a popular recreational destination for local residents and visitors from across Oklahoma and neighboring Kansas.