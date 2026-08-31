This Scenic State Park Outside St. Louis Is A Midwest Beauty With Camping And Trails

Missouri definitely isn't lacking when it comes to recreation areas. With dozens of state parks and historic sites scattered around the region, finding a place to get outside in this part of the country is, well, pretty much a walk in the park. Teeming with outdoor fun and plenty of history, Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park offers a beautiful blend of both worlds. This scenic patch of wilds lies on the eastern edge of Missouri in the suburb of Wildwood, just outside of St. Louis. Situated right off State Route 109, the park is only about 30 miles from the city's downtown area, making it a great choice if you want a breather from the urban sprawl without having to drive too far.

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park has been around for decades, opening to the public in the late 1930s. The place was named after a well-known St. Louis surgeon, whose brothers donated the land to the state in his memory. Babler Memorial State Park was built by workers in the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration, two government work-relief programs from the Great Depression. Nearly two dozen original New Deal-era structures can still be found around the recreation area today, landing the park on the National Register of Historic Places. Spanning more than 2,400 acres, there's plenty of grounds to roam. Admire the rustic architecture as you trek along the trails, or take in the stunning Midwest scenery as you camp out under the Missouri stars.