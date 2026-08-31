This Scenic State Park Outside St. Louis Is A Midwest Beauty With Camping And Trails
Missouri definitely isn't lacking when it comes to recreation areas. With dozens of state parks and historic sites scattered around the region, finding a place to get outside in this part of the country is, well, pretty much a walk in the park. Teeming with outdoor fun and plenty of history, Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park offers a beautiful blend of both worlds. This scenic patch of wilds lies on the eastern edge of Missouri in the suburb of Wildwood, just outside of St. Louis. Situated right off State Route 109, the park is only about 30 miles from the city's downtown area, making it a great choice if you want a breather from the urban sprawl without having to drive too far.
Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park has been around for decades, opening to the public in the late 1930s. The place was named after a well-known St. Louis surgeon, whose brothers donated the land to the state in his memory. Babler Memorial State Park was built by workers in the Civilian Conservation Corps and Works Progress Administration, two government work-relief programs from the Great Depression. Nearly two dozen original New Deal-era structures can still be found around the recreation area today, landing the park on the National Register of Historic Places. Spanning more than 2,400 acres, there's plenty of grounds to roam. Admire the rustic architecture as you trek along the trails, or take in the stunning Midwest scenery as you camp out under the Missouri stars.
Pitch a tent at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park
Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is tucked away on the northeastern edge of the Ozark Mountain region near the Missouri River. Here, the surrounding Midwest countryside is blanketed by rolling hills, dense woodlands, deep valleys, and winding creeks. Take in the scenic views as you spend a night or two in the park. The recreation area's campground has high marks on Google and Tripadvisor, right up there with some of Missouri's best state parks to go camping.
If cozy camp spots and stargazing are your thing, you're in for a real treat. "Campground is amazing. Lots of full hookup concrete pad sites, spaced well apart," shared one camper, adding that "you can see the entire night sky and stars." Babler Memorial State Park's camping area lies near the park entrance and has 75 sites to rent. Some spots are very basic, while others do offer an electric plug and full water, sewer, and electric hookups. Restrooms and shower facilities are also on-site, along with a playground for the kids.
The campground is open year-round. However, the showers and water are only available seasonally, usually from April 1 through October 31. If you opt to come during the off-season, definitely freshen up on important rules to know before camping in the winter, as freezing temperatures and other inclement weather will likely be on the forecast. No matter when you visit, be sure to check the Missouri State Parks website for any active advisories and temporary closures ahead of your trip.
Explore trails around Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park
You can see a life-size statue of Dr. Edmund A. Babler himself towering above the grassy greens near the entrance to the state park. Keep an eye out for some of the other historic structures still standing from the park's early days as you stroll through the recreation area, including a beautiful stone arch bridge, picnic shelters, and a barn. Take in all the scenery along one of the park's half a dozen trails, which weave through the rugged forests and valleys for many miles. If you want to get a lay of the land before your trip, check out the online park map.
There are routes available for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. However, as of the time of writing, the paved bicycle trail appears to be off limits to cyclists due to unsafe conditions. The Equestrian Trail is the longest path, looping through the park for about 6 miles, while the Hawthorn Trail is the shortest, covering just over 1 mile of ground on the west side. The 2-mile Dogwood Trail is another short jaunt and is designated for hikers. It's rated one of the more popular trails to roam on AllTrails, where one rambler said it made for "a quiet, relaxing hike and a great place to enjoy nature." Some of the paths have been known to get a bit overgrown, not to mention muddy after a good rain, so be sure to watch your step. If you're looking for more stomping grounds nearby, Castlewood State Park, Missouri's one-stop destination for mountain biking and hiking, is only about 12 miles away.