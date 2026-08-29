Outside London Is A Charming Nature Park With Rivers, Lakes, And Endless Outdoor Fun

You can be close enough to London's Heathrow Airport to watch planes overhead and still find yourself walking beside a lake in the English countryside. Just beyond the western edge of London, the Colne Valley Regional Park is more like a mosaic of countryside landscapes than a single park. Across its 43 square miles, it encompasses more than 120 miles of waterways and upwards of 60 lakes, plus woodland, farmland and wildlife habitats. Visitors can follow the Grand Union Canal on foot or by bicycle, wander along the River Colne, fish or paddle at designated sites, or explore hiking routes that circle the lakes. For a visitor based in London, the park is, quite simply, an easy way to access something greener and quieter than the bustling central city.

The Colne Valley owes its abundance of water to both nature and industry. On the one hand, it has been shaped by the River Colne and its tributaries, giving the vast park its wetlands. On the other hand, gravel extraction dug more than 70 pits that gradually filled with water, creating the string of lakes you find in the park today, as the Colne Valley Regional Park website explains. Add to that the Grand Union Canal (formed in the early 20th century from a network of earlier canals that connected London with Birmingham), which runs through the park for a touch of towpath scenery animated by narrowboats. Some locks have a long history — at Batchworth Lock, you can still watch narrowboats pass through the gates alongside preserved 19th-century buildings. The wetlands also provide habitat for kingfishers, herons, water voles, and other wildlife that rustle in the landscape.