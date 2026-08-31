Not Nebraska, Not Kansas: These Two States Were Ranked As America's 'Most Boring' In 2026

When you think of Nebraska, you likely think of wide empty plains as far as the eye can see, with two mid-sized cities best known for less-than-exciting industries like insurance and finance. Meanwhile, when people think of Kansas, they likely think of Kansas City — the one in Missouri. Neither state is especially known for the things young people find exciting, like the nightlife, bars, and music that define party towns like New Orleans and Las Vegas. Yet Nebraska and Kansas are not the most boring states in America — at least according to one study. That "honor" goes to Idaho and South Dakota.

In a 2026 updating of a 2022 study, career advice site Zippia crunched the numbers of boredom, using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, and Idaho and South Dakota lapped the pack. Zippia based its findings on four key points and how they reflect popular, youthful notions of what an exciting life is like: the percentage of a state's population that is older than 60, the percentage of a state's population older than 15 that's married, the percentage of households with children, and the state's population density. The higher the first three numbers are, the more boring the state supposedly is, while a lower number for population density equates to more boredom. So, basically, if you define excitement as going to the club, small towns with lots of older people and families are a little dull. When all of that is factored into the equation, America's potato capital and North Dakota's southern neighbor evidently become the twin kings of boredom. Apologies to the fine residents of both states, but honestly, few of you are probably upset about being married and having kids. (Look, priorities change as you get older.)