Between Liverpool And Manchester Is Tim Curry's Birthplace With Historic Charm, Tasty Eats, And A Lovely Garden

England is the birthplace of many famous actors, including the late Tim Curry, star of movies like the 1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and the 1990 film adaptation of Stephen King's "It." Curry was born in the small town of Grappenhall, a pretty and historic village in the county of Cheshire in northwest England. It's about 27 miles east of Liverpool and about 23 miles southwest of Manchester, making it a great day trip to the countryside from either city. As for why you should make the trip, along with being Curry's birthplace, Grappenhall has plenty of historic character, with locally loved restaurants and pubs, as well as an impressive walled garden.

Grappenhall was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 with just six households, and it's grown into a village of under 10,000 people. One of the most historic sites in town is St. Wilfrid's Church. Much of the church dates back to the 1500s, and it was built on the foundations of a small 12th-century church. At the heart of the village, St. Wilfrid's is open for visitors, and inside, you can see historic artifacts, including colorful stained glass that was originally made in the 1300s.

Outside, if you look below the clock on the church tower, you'll see a carving of a cat. Some people say that the author Lewis Carroll, who grew up nearby, was inspired by the carving to create the Cheshire Cat character in "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." There's also a Mouse Trail where kids can look for small, knitted mice hidden around the church. Church Lane, the village's main street that runs by St. Wilfrid's, is worth a wander. Along the partially cobblestoned street, you'll find historic and picturesque houses from over 100 years ago.