Between Liverpool And Manchester Is Tim Curry's Birthplace With Historic Charm, Tasty Eats, And A Lovely Garden
England is the birthplace of many famous actors, including the late Tim Curry, star of movies like the 1975 cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and the 1990 film adaptation of Stephen King's "It." Curry was born in the small town of Grappenhall, a pretty and historic village in the county of Cheshire in northwest England. It's about 27 miles east of Liverpool and about 23 miles southwest of Manchester, making it a great day trip to the countryside from either city. As for why you should make the trip, along with being Curry's birthplace, Grappenhall has plenty of historic character, with locally loved restaurants and pubs, as well as an impressive walled garden.
Grappenhall was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 with just six households, and it's grown into a village of under 10,000 people. One of the most historic sites in town is St. Wilfrid's Church. Much of the church dates back to the 1500s, and it was built on the foundations of a small 12th-century church. At the heart of the village, St. Wilfrid's is open for visitors, and inside, you can see historic artifacts, including colorful stained glass that was originally made in the 1300s.
Outside, if you look below the clock on the church tower, you'll see a carving of a cat. Some people say that the author Lewis Carroll, who grew up nearby, was inspired by the carving to create the Cheshire Cat character in "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." There's also a Mouse Trail where kids can look for small, knitted mice hidden around the church. Church Lane, the village's main street that runs by St. Wilfrid's, is worth a wander. Along the partially cobblestoned street, you'll find historic and picturesque houses from over 100 years ago.
Dining in Grappenhall
Next to St. Wilfrid's Church is the Parr Arms. This cozy pub is open for lunch and dinner every day, with both indoor and outdoor seating. Along with a full bar, it serves pub grub, such as fish and chips and a classic Sunday roast. One person on Tripadvisor describes it as "the best roast dinner I've ever had in a pub. Delicious beef, roast potatoes, mash and vegetables." The village's other pub is The Rams Head, which is just down the block from the Parr Arms. It's the larger of the two pubs, and there's been a pub and inn on this site since Grappenhall was recorded in the Domesday Book, per CAMRA. Here, you can enjoy pork belly bites or British steak and ale pie inside in front of a log-burning stove or out on the terrace when it's warm.
Beyond pubs, Choy Hing Village has been making authentic Chinese, Thai, and Cantonese dishes for Grappenhall for decades. It's the most popular restaurant in the village on Tripadvisor, and visitors love it for the good service, affordable prices, and delicious food. There's also Cheshire Pizza, which is open for dinner and has gotten a lot of love from locals for its high-quality pizza, with one Google reviewer saying, "Authentic Italian, fresh beautiful food. Stonebaked pizza, homemade sauces and fresh ingredients." If you need a caffeine boost as you explore Grappenhall, Bonbon Coffee is a popular spot. With specialty coffees, yummy pastries, cakes, and sandwiches, the family-friendly shop is cozy and welcoming to four-legged pups.
The gardens in Grappenhall
You can also get a coffee, breakfast, and lunch at the Primrose Cafe at the Grappenhall Heys Walled Garden from Friday through Sunday. Some of the dishes even feature produce that's grown on the property. The gardens date back to the 1800s, when banker Thomas Parr lived here. His grand house no longer remains, but the 4-acre kitchen and pleasure gardens have been restored and are open for visitors to enjoy. Along with the gardens, there are glasshouses where citrus, grapes, and more are grown — sometimes, there is extra produce that visitors can buy. You can also find a few tree-lined ponds on the grounds. It all comes together to make for a pleasant, restful place for a leisurely wander.
Grappenhall is well connected to larger cities via trains and buses, and the village itself is small enough to walk around easily. If you're going to be spending more time in northern U.K., Manchester Airport (MAN) is an easy option, with direct flights from Las Vegas, New York City, and Atlanta, along with many European cities. If Grappenhall is part of a larger exploration of the U.K., you can get a train direct from London's Euston Station to Warrington, which has vibrant shops, parks, and family-friendly fun, and then take a bus to Grappenhall.
If you want to visit more places connected to Tim Curry, the actor loved the English coast — his family lived in Plymouth, known as "Britain's Ocean City." And he went to university in Birmingham, which is in the U.K.'s most underrated city.