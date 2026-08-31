Arkansas' Historic City Is A Lovely Day Trip With Antique Shops, A Scenic Nature Trail, And Small-Town Charm

Setting off on a pleasant walk through sprawling meadows shaded by rustling trees is a favorite pastime of many travelers — and where better to enjoy a leisurely hike than the Natural State? Though the rugged Ozark region mostly falls across Missouri, a portion spills into northwest Arkansas, where travelers keen to amble around the countryside will find a little city called Prairie Grove. Barely a 20-minute drive from Fayetteville, a day trip down to Prairie Grove is sure to be an idyllic rural getaway.

As you drive through the Ozark landscape towards Prairie Grove, imagine being plunged back in time to 1862, the early days of the Civil War. Instead of peaceful countryside scenery, the gentle hills and swaying woodlands surrounding the city would have been booming with cannon fire and the thundering of cavalry as Union troops clashed with Confederate forces at the Battle of Prairie Grove. Today, both history buffs and outdoor fiends can retrace the footsteps of these fallen soldiers along the walking trails in Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, considered a remarkably well-preserved Civil War battleground.

Meanwhile, keen shoppers will find a scattering of boutiques selling vintage treasures around Prairie Grove's petite downtown. Sightseers can also stroll around the streets to admire the old brick storefronts and retro wall murals before stopping for a tasty meal at one of the quaint local diners. What's more, visitors can immerse in Prairie Grove's small-town charms at annual events like the Clothesline Fair, a local crafts market, not to mention the twice-yearly Downtown Street Dances, when the downtown district comes to life with locals jiving to live music.