A European City With One Of The Largest Open-Air Markets Is Known For Chocolate, Vermouth, And Culture

Nestled below the Alps in the northwest of Italy, a short distance from the French border, Turin is a city that has left its mark on the world. The bustling capital of the Piedmont region has elements one would expect from an Italian metropolis, with the historic cobblestone streets, ornate monuments, Baroque architecture, and palatial estates. But Turin is singular in many ways, particularly in its culinary contributions. The city is the chocolate capital of Italy, the birthplace of vermouth, home to the largest outdoor market in Europe, and where the first espresso machine was invented.

As a city in the north, it's often outshined by Milan or Venice, but we all know Turin's exports: the iconic Martini brand, Lavazza coffee, Baratti & Milano chocolates, and Juventus Football Club. The city is worth visiting for its chocolate shops and vermouth bars alone, but Turin also has that Italian charm, meaning it's an ideal place for wandering the city center, stopping at the Porta Palazzo market for a snack, and then strolling along the river. In the evening, check out a museum, try a regional dish like the white truffle pasta tajarin al tartufo bianco, and relax with a nice aperitif while planning the next day's adventures.

There are around 2 million people living in the metropolitan area of Turin, making it easy to fly into via the international airport. There's also accommodation for a wide range of budgets. Summer in Turin is sunny and warm, and while it's tempting to associate the climate in Italy with the sunshine of the moderate Mediterranean coasts, it gets fairly cold in the winter at the foot of the Alps.