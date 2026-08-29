Consumer Reports Has Named The Absolute Worst Sunscreen Lotion Based On Overall Satisfaction

Per Consumer Reports, the main chemical ingredients of Coppertone Kids Tear Free Lotion don't surpass the FDA's safety limits. Its octinoxate level is right at the 7.5% FDA limit, while its octisalate and zinc oxide levels are 5% and 14.5%, respectively, which are at or below the approved FDA concentrations. While it's chemically safe, the trouble with this sunscreen lotion is simply making sure you apply enough to your skin to ensure you don't get burnt. Fortunately, it has one of the lower prices per ounce ($1.13), so overusing it won't hurt your wallet as much as others. Its water resistance time is also on par with the other lotions in the study at 80 minutes, providing a bit more peace of mind.

Sunscreen lotion effectiveness is also reliant on the consumer. You need to apply it properly to ensure it's working at its best. The two-finger rule ensures your sunscreen is actually protecting your face and neck, but it's not the only approach. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, applying at least 1 ounce of lotion to exposed skin, and reapplying every two hours. If you've been swimming or sweating a lot, you should reapply immediately after drying off.

It's also important to protect your lips and scalp with sunscreen. A lot of people don't do this, which is why you should wear scalp sunscreen every beach day. Fortunately, there are lotions that better deliver on their labeled SPF. Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 actually tests 14 SPF above its label (64 SPF), while La Roche-Posay Anthelios Kids Lotion comes in at a tested 41 SPF. Are you flying soon? Research shows that UV radiation is twice as strong at 30,000 feet, which is why you should wear sunscreen while traveling by plane.