Arkansas' Scenic Lake State Park With Access To The Ozarks And Camping Is Under 2 Hours From Little Rock

Known as the Natural State, Arkansas offers a bevy of outdoor recreational opportunities and ways to spend time outdoors. Much of Arkansas' outdoor appeal is tied to the state's two mountain ranges, the Ozarks and Ouachitas. However, what is roundly considered one of the best lakes for fishing isn't located in either of these famed mountain ranges. Lake Dardanelle, which is almost always near the top of the list for bass fishing (per Natural State Kayak Anglers), is situated less than 2 hours from Little Rock in northwest Arkansas. Lake Dardanelle State Park, which sits on the lake's eastern shore, offers visitors a chance to enjoy the lake and surroundings in a variety of ways, including fishing, camping, and nature watching.

Lake Dardanelle State Park is composed of two units located in neighboring towns on the lake — Dardanelle and Russellville. Both units offer water access and camping. The primary unit, which is in Russellville, also features a hiking trail, boardwalk, swimming beach, and visitor center. The visitor center itself is an attraction, featuring an 8,000-gallon aquarium. Additionally, the state park is a Trail of Tears National Historic Site.

Although Lake Dardanelle State Park isn't in the Ozarks, it actually affords visitors excellent access to the fabled mountain range. That's due to its unique location in the River Valley Region of Arkansas. The Ozarks are just to the north, with the entrance to Ozark National Forest being only 30 miles from the state park. Ouachita National Forest is almost the exact same distance to the south. This makes Lake Dardanelle State Park a perfect jumping-off spot for exploring either of these mountain ranges and forests, in addition to enjoying all the 34,000-acre Lake Dardanelle has to offer.