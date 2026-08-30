Arkansas' Scenic Lake State Park With Access To The Ozarks And Camping Is Under 2 Hours From Little Rock
Known as the Natural State, Arkansas offers a bevy of outdoor recreational opportunities and ways to spend time outdoors. Much of Arkansas' outdoor appeal is tied to the state's two mountain ranges, the Ozarks and Ouachitas. However, what is roundly considered one of the best lakes for fishing isn't located in either of these famed mountain ranges. Lake Dardanelle, which is almost always near the top of the list for bass fishing (per Natural State Kayak Anglers), is situated less than 2 hours from Little Rock in northwest Arkansas. Lake Dardanelle State Park, which sits on the lake's eastern shore, offers visitors a chance to enjoy the lake and surroundings in a variety of ways, including fishing, camping, and nature watching.
Lake Dardanelle State Park is composed of two units located in neighboring towns on the lake — Dardanelle and Russellville. Both units offer water access and camping. The primary unit, which is in Russellville, also features a hiking trail, boardwalk, swimming beach, and visitor center. The visitor center itself is an attraction, featuring an 8,000-gallon aquarium. Additionally, the state park is a Trail of Tears National Historic Site.
Although Lake Dardanelle State Park isn't in the Ozarks, it actually affords visitors excellent access to the fabled mountain range. That's due to its unique location in the River Valley Region of Arkansas. The Ozarks are just to the north, with the entrance to Ozark National Forest being only 30 miles from the state park. Ouachita National Forest is almost the exact same distance to the south. This makes Lake Dardanelle State Park a perfect jumping-off spot for exploring either of these mountain ranges and forests, in addition to enjoying all the 34,000-acre Lake Dardanelle has to offer.
Lake Dardanelle State Park offers an abundance of outdoor activities
Although Lake Dardanelle State Park offers an array of outdoor activities, it's no surprise that fishing is one of the biggest draws, given the lake's reputation. After all, the city of Dardanelle is considered Arkansas' Fishing Paradise thanks to its close proximity to the lake. Russellville, the town in which the main state park unit is found, is considered a bass fishing mecca for the same reason. Anglers looking to wet a line in Lake Dardanelle will find both boat launches and shore fishing access in each unit of the park. The Russellville Unit also has an ADA accessible fishing pier. Whether from shore or boat, fishermen are able to target a wide variety of species, including largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, bream, and white bass throughout the year.
Paddling is also popular on Lake Dardanelle. As over 85% of the lake's shoreline is protected areas (per LakeLubbers), paddlers are quickly able to find stretches of lake shore that are scenic and wild. Additionally, the lake has a number of secluded coves, which are ideal for nature watching from a canoe, kayak, or paddleboard. Paddle craft can be launched from shore within both units. There are also kayak rentals and various guided excursions available in the Russellville Unit.
Visitors to Lake Dardanelle State Park can also explore trails on land. The Meadowbrook Self-Guided Trail is just under a mile long and runs between the visitors center and the amphitheater in the Russellville Unit. The various flora of the Arkansas River Valley are showcased along the pathway. There is also a wildlife viewing area along the trail. Two other designated wildlife viewing areas are located along the waterfront.
Camping at Lake Dardanelle State Park
For visitors wanting to spend more than a day at Lake Dardanelle State Park, there are camping options within each unit. All told, there are more than 70 sites available within the park. The Dardanelle Unit has 18 Class B sites which can be utilized by either RV or tent campers. These sites have 30-amp electricity and water, as well as a picnic table, grill, and fire ring. There is also a playground, bathhouse, and dump station located in the Dardanelle Unit campground.
Across the water in the Russellville Unit, there are a total of 58 campsites. The 16 AAA campsites have 50-amp electricity, as well as water and sewer hookups. There are also 14 AA sites, which have 30-amp electricity, water, and sewer, as well as 27 Class B sites. Each campsite in the Russellville Unit is also equipped with a picnic table, grill, and fire ring. These campsites are dispersed throughout three different areas in the unit, two of which have a bathhouse. There is also a shared dump station which can be utilized by campers from any of the three areas. Reservations should be made in advance online at the Arkansas State Parks reservation site.
The closest major airport to Lake Dardanelle State Park is the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (LIT) in Little Rock, which is about a 1.5-hour drive. Reaching the park from Little Rock is simply a matter of driving north on I-40. Between Little Rock and Lake Dardanelle, visitors can also make a side stop to visit Petit Jean State Park, which is Arkansas' first state park.