Forget Florida, Retire To This Quaint Midwest County Filled With Vibrant Parks, Charming Cities, And Outdoor Fun

Goodbye Florida, hello Iowa. The Sunshine State and retirees go hand in hand, drawing those who want to unwind and live it up by the coast in their golden years. Yet, for many, retiring in Florida has lost its appeal and is financially out of reach. In fact, a 2026 study by GOBankingRates revealed that individuals would need $1.3 million to be able to afford 20 years of retirement in Florida. The Hawkeye State, on the other hand, is on the up and up among those in their golden years. Enter Jefferson County, ranked as the best county for retirees in Iowa by Niche in 2026.

According to the site's methodology, Niche evaluates the cost of living, accessibility to recreational amenities, and a myriad of other factors to determine its best counties to retire. Located in southeastern Iowa, Jefferson County offers retirees cities boasting small-town charm, alongside green spaces with a variety of outdoor activities. In fact, 30.7% of the population in this Midwestern hub is 65 and older (via the United States Census Bureau). As such, Jefferson County boasts an array of resources for older adults. For instance, they can make connections with like-minded people and build a community through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), which works with local organizations like the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center.

Plus, residents may be able to benefit from Iowa's Milestones Area Agency on Aging, offering nutrition counseling and home-delivered meals to those who are 60 and older. It should be added that Iowa does not tax Social Security. In the same vein, retirees who plan on traveling should keep in mind that Jefferson County is about two hours away from Des Moines International Airport, which has direct flights to destinations across the country. Keen to explore Jefferson County further? Here's what potential retirees need to know.