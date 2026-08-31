Forget Florida, Retire To This Quaint Midwest County Filled With Vibrant Parks, Charming Cities, And Outdoor Fun
Goodbye Florida, hello Iowa. The Sunshine State and retirees go hand in hand, drawing those who want to unwind and live it up by the coast in their golden years. Yet, for many, retiring in Florida has lost its appeal and is financially out of reach. In fact, a 2026 study by GOBankingRates revealed that individuals would need $1.3 million to be able to afford 20 years of retirement in Florida. The Hawkeye State, on the other hand, is on the up and up among those in their golden years. Enter Jefferson County, ranked as the best county for retirees in Iowa by Niche in 2026.
According to the site's methodology, Niche evaluates the cost of living, accessibility to recreational amenities, and a myriad of other factors to determine its best counties to retire. Located in southeastern Iowa, Jefferson County offers retirees cities boasting small-town charm, alongside green spaces with a variety of outdoor activities. In fact, 30.7% of the population in this Midwestern hub is 65 and older (via the United States Census Bureau). As such, Jefferson County boasts an array of resources for older adults. For instance, they can make connections with like-minded people and build a community through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), which works with local organizations like the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center.
Plus, residents may be able to benefit from Iowa's Milestones Area Agency on Aging, offering nutrition counseling and home-delivered meals to those who are 60 and older. It should be added that Iowa does not tax Social Security. In the same vein, retirees who plan on traveling should keep in mind that Jefferson County is about two hours away from Des Moines International Airport, which has direct flights to destinations across the country. Keen to explore Jefferson County further? Here's what potential retirees need to know.
Discover Jefferson County's communities
At the heart of Jefferson County is Fairfield, Iowa's "Silicorn Valley" with picture-perfect scenery. This is the largest city in the area and retirees will find many of Jefferson County's amenities, including Jefferson County Health Center (one of the cleanest hospitals in the country), assisted living facilities, and a Walmart Supercenter. Moreover, the city has a walkable downtown, aka Main Street Fairfield, which features Hallmark movie-like blocks with 19th-century architecture. Here, retirees can dine on an array of global flavors and shop at local businesses. Another bonus? The Economic Research Institute reports that the cost of living in Fairfield is 22% less than the national average.
For retirees who prefer a quieter rural atmosphere, there's Batavia, located a 20-minute drive away. The city boasts tree-lined roads and modest American cottages. Batavia is right off U.S. 34 and is primarily residential, though it does have a library and Wally's Diner, serving burgers and comfort food. Jefferson County is also home to Maharishi Vedic City. It neighbors Fairfield and is a unique, scenic, and progressive destination that is one of America's "most unusual towns." Maharishi Vedic City is known for The Raj, a stately resort and spiritual retreat.
Retirees should consider that real estate in Jefferson County, while affordable, is hard to come by outside of Fairfield. Similarly, the rental market is limited. Weather wise, Jefferson County has four seasons, with winter bringing temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit. This can make the roads hazardous and could prevent retirees from getting out of the house these months. However, it should be mentioned that 10-15 Transit provides low-cost rides, whether it be for medical or other reasons, to locals in Jefferson County. This is a great advantage especially given that transportation for retirees, especially in other states like Florida, is not entirely accessible.
Retirees can stay fit at Jefferson County's green spaces
Unlike in Florida, retirees in Jefferson County do not have access to the coast. But that doesn't mean Jefferson County lacks outdoor adventures and natural beauty. Retirees can maintain a healthy lifestyle by hitting the links at Fairfield Golf and Country Club. They can also explore the 254-acre Jefferson County Park in Fairfield, with woodland trails and four ponds filled with largemouth bass and other species. Additionally, this busy green space has playgrounds for the grandkids. For something smaller, Chautauqua Park is within walking distance of Main Street Fairfield. On Google, an individual described it as having "mature trees, lovely play and picnic areas [with] frisbee golf course."
Retirees can also embark on a trek on the Fairfield Loop Trail, a 16-mile path for hikers and bikers, from Chautauqua Park. This leads to other nature destinations around the city, like Whitham Woods, an arboreal haven. For retirees with fur babies, Batavia has a roadside dog park with fenced-in greenery for pups to play. Note that outdoor activities are better suited for the spring, summer, and fall months. However, cold weather recreation is an option. Fairfield Loop Trail, for instance, is open for cross-country skiing in the winter.
Still, these are not the only recreational activities retirees can look forward to in Jefferson County. At Mac Coon Access, retirees can kayak on the Skunk River, and it's also a seasonal hunting site. Bonnifield Lake at Waterworks Park is another kayaking destination, though it's a popular swimming spot too. Plus, there's more outdoor fun to be had in nearby Ottumwa. Located in Wapello County, this Iowa city has lovely fall foliage and historic charm.